Blazers fend off Stags to stay in NCAA Final 4 hunt

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 12, 2023 | 12:34pm
Benilde's Will Gozum had 14 points and eight rebounds
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines – The Benilde Blazers pulled away late and kept their bid for the twice-to-beat advantage alive after beating the San Sebastian College Golden Stags, 78-68, in the 99th NCAA men’s basketball tourney Sunday morning at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The Blazers were holding a slim margin of four, 58-54, heading into the final quarter. But they pushed the pace and took a 10-2 run to grab a 70-58 cushion with 7:05 remaining following a pair of free throws by Prince Carlos.

Romel Calahat scored five straight points to cut the Stags’ deficit to seven, 63-70. But five straight points by the Blazers, capped by a Joshua Cajucom layup with 3:23 remaining, spoiled the Stags’ comeback try.

The nearest San Sebastian got to was nine points off an Alex Desoyo trey with 1:33 remaining, 77-68, but that was the final points by the Stags in the game.

A split from the line by Miggy Corteza set the final score.

Reigning league MVP Will Gozum had 14 points and eight rebounds for Benilde. Teammates Robi Nayve and Migs Oczon followed with 13 apiece.

Calahat had 14 markers and nine boards for the Stags.

With the win, Benilde is within striking distance of the top two spots in the tournament with a 10-5 slate.

The Blazers are currently behind league leaders Mapua and Lyceum, which have identical 11-3 records.

San Sebastian, meanwhile, dropped to 5-10.

BASKETBALL

BENILDE BLAZERS

NCAA

SAN SEBASTIAN STAGS
