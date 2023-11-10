Pacers spoil Giannis' 54 points in stunner vs Bucks

MANILA, Philippines -- The Indiana Pacers withstood the 54-point eruption of Giannis Antetokounmpo as they came from behind to stun the Milwaukee Bucks, 126-124, in their NBA match Friday morning (Manila time.)

Antetokonoumpo added 12 rebounds to his mammoth offensive output.

He scored his 54th point in the 5:18 mark of the fourth to give the Bucks a 117-108 lead.

However, the Pacers put the clamps on the Greek Freak as they unleashed eight straight points to cut the lead to two, 115-117, following a layup by Myles Turner.

Khris Middleton and Tyrese Haliburton traded baskets, but Bennedict Mathurin scored to tie the game at 119-all with 2:30 remaining.

Cameron Payne gave the Bucks a two-point lead, but Haliburton made a big pull up 3-pointer to finally grab a one-point lead for the Pacers.

Middleton missed a 3-pointer on the other end.

Andrew Nembhard made a bad pass that gave the Bucks the ball back, but Antetokonoumpo committed his seventh and eighth turnovers with 30 seconds remaining.

A pair of free throws by Mathurin gave the Pacers a 124-121 cushion with eight seconds remaining.

Middleton once again missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer, and a pair of free throws by Bruce Brown iced the game.

The six-foot-seven Middleton’s trey finally connected as time expired.

The Bucks played without Damian Lillard, who was out due to a calf injury.

Antetokonoumpo’s 54 was efficient, as he made 19 of his 25 field goal attempts. He also made 16 of his 18 free throws.

Middleton scored 19 points for the Bucks, who also played the majority of the second half without head coach Adrian Griffin, who was ejected in the third.

Haliburton and Mathurin combined for 55 points, while Turner chipped in 21 points and six rebounds for Indiana.

The Pacers are now third in the Eastern Conference with a 6-3 record. The Bucks are behind them with a 5-3 slate.