'Greatest Players' nomination controversy mars Philippine M5 hosting

MANILA, Philippines — With the M5 World Championship just around the corner, the excitement of Filipino fans has been overshadowed by the issue surrounding the event’s “Greatest Ten Players” awards.

Announced last October, the awards recognize players from each region as the esports tournament reaches its milestone fifth world championship. The Philippines was the last region to make their nominees, releasing a total of seven nominations: M2 winners Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel and CJ “Ribo” Ribo, M3 winners Salic “Hadji” Imam and Edward “Edward” Dapadap, and M4 winners Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomucen7o, Benedict “Bennyqt” Gonzales and Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera.

The community was quick to point out that there are three names missing: Blacklist International’s Johnmar “OhMyV33NUS” Villaluna and Danerie “Wise” Del Rosario, collectively known as V33Wise, and goldlaner and M3 Finals MVP Kiel “OHEB” Soriano.

Prior to the announcement, Moonton Games’ social media accounts released the criteria for the nomination: previous participation in any M-Series World Championships, accomplishments in tournaments, their role in advancing the MLBB Esports environment, their impact on social media, and ensuring they have no involvement in any illegal activities, including promotion and solicitation.

Soriano’s history of misconduct in previous league seasons might have been the reason he had not been included in the list, while V33Wise had recently announced its partnership with Rivalry, an international sports betting platform, which makes the team ineligible for the awards.

Though many reasoned out Moonton’s criteria for the awards, many also took offense at how unfair the snub was given the achievements of the three players in the league and the omission of the team from the M5 teaser video, showing the celebration of past world champions.

But what fanned the flames was the discovery that a Myanmar player, who was nominated for the awards, partnered with 1X Bet, another online sports betting company. Many Filipino fans were quick to point out how unjust Moonton had been when Burmese player, Nainglin "ACE" Swe was nominated while V33Wise was snubbed.

Tier One and Blacklist International CEO, Tryke Gutierrez took to social media to speak on the issue, saying how they had been informed beforehand and to focus on things they can control.



“For the greatest players in particular, they gave us a heads up na hindi talaga nila i-involve yung V33Wise because of the promotional activities that they're doing with the brands that they're not comfortable with," explained Gutierrez.

He adds, “For me, how I take it as an owner of Blacklist is there are things that are within our control and then there are things that are not within our control. Whether it's promotional activities, whether it's awards, whether it's the recognition from whatever other entities out there. Ako those things I would try not to control because sila na iyun e. For me, rather than focusing on these things, I'd rather focus on ourselves for now to make sure that we're prepared for [M5]. Sa atin mga agents, I get it na you're concerned but at the same time, let's not cross the line if we don't need to. So for me let's control what we can control.”

V33Wise spoke up about the issue during their podcast last November 7.

"Nagmessage sakin si Boss Tryke, pangalawa nag-message. I'm not sure kung ano position ang pinaka-head ng MPL PH na dinirect na ako na hindi kayo kasali sa greatest nominees kasi part kayo ng Rivalry. Ito na 'yon, ang pinakachinika, walang sinabing reason o side. Ang pinaka-chinika is hindi kasama kasi part kayo ng Rivalry. Period," said Villaluna.

Villaluna also stated that they had expected consequences when they partnered with Rivarly, but did not expect it would be to this extent.

"At the end of the day, wala ka namang choice at tsaka mindset kasi season 4 nagsimula kami ng ML. Okay lang kami, sa lahat ng hirap na pinagdaanan namin na pinursue namin lahat ng tournament parang gusto lang namin ma-recognize, added Del Rosario.

With the growing uproar, Myanmar’s ACE withdrew his nomination, with Moonton sharing the player’s post and apologizing for their negligence in going against their own criteria for the awards.

"Many misunderstandings have arisen due to the lack of investigation and negligence in operations, which has inconvenienced the fans and players, and we would like to apologize for this. We seek your understanding of ACE's withdrawal. Please continue to support the other nominees based on their merit, contributions, and positive societal influence," said Moonton.

After the withdrawal, Villaluna and Blacklist International released their own statements.

"What we only want is ‘fairness; for all. We never intend to drag anyone down, discredit their efforts, or destroy their reputation. We just need[ed] an answer from Moonton that will clarify everyone’s doubts about their credibility. We apologize for any misunderstanding from our point of view, as we just want to let our voices be heard. When all is said and done, we wish that this will not be a bridge to hate each other but rather a turning point in joining everyone’s hand, hoping for a better administration in building a better community," said Villaluna.

The call for a better community was echoed by the team.

“In a time where we should be looking forward to tournaments like the MPLI and M5, or celebrating the achievements of great players across the world, it is unfortunate that we are now more divided than ever. This is a call, not to any specific team's or country's fandom but to the entire Mobile Legends community to not be swayed by narratives that set out to divide us. Let us all choose to come together and celebrate the high octane gameplay we enjoy, the greatness of players who have given us unforgettable moments, and ultimately — Mobile Legends,” said Blacklist International.