Choco Mucho dedicates PVL bid to injured Cheng

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 6, 2023 | 2:57pm
Choco Mucho dedicates PVL bid to injured Cheng
Des Cheng (right) tore her right ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) that ruled her out for the rest of the year.
Games Tuesday
(PhilSports Arena)

2 p.m. – Nxled vs Choco Mucho
4 p.m. – Farm Fresh vs F2
6 p.m. – Galeries Tower vs Cignal

MANILA, Philippines – Everything Choco Mucho does from hereon will be solely dedicated to its fallen teammate Des Cheng.

“Para sa kanya ang ginagawa namin,” said Sisi Rondina referring to Cheng, who tore her right ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) that ruled her out for the rest of the year, as they take on Nxled in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Tuesday.

Minus their hurting spiker, the Flying Titans went to other sources in besting the Galeries Tower Highrisers, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20, Thursday that sent the former to their third straight win in four starts.

Another win by Choco Mucho versus Nxled (1-3) in their 2 p.m. showdown would catapult it into a heavy four-team logjam at No. 2 with Petro Gazz, PLDT and Chery Tiggo on 4-1 slates.

“Thankful na kahit me problema kami sa team, nakuha namin kumpiyansa dahil kahit sino tawagin sa bench nag deliver,” said Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin.

One of the players expected to fill in the massive void left by Cheng is Regine Arcoha, who chipped in eight hits in their last win.

The former NCAA Finals MVP though vowed to improve on her succeeding games and make the most out of the opportunity she was given.

“Alam ko sa sarili ko madami pa kulang, ang dami errors na narealize ko naman din at alam ko mas gagalingan ko pa sa susunod,” said Arocha.

Rondina, of course, will carry some of the load left by Cheng and should come in on attack mode as usual.

“Para sa kanila ginagawa namin kahit wala si Des, alam naman namin me magste-step up para sa kanya, gagawin namin papanindigan namin at walang atrasan,” said Rondina.

Cignal (3-2) and F2 Logistics (2-2), meanwhile, try to bolster their respective bids as they face off with Galeries Tower (0-4) at 4 p.m. and Farm Fresh (0-6) at 6 p.m., respectively.

CHOCO MUCHO

DESIREE CHENG

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
