HoYoverse opens beta testing for new title Zenless Zone Zero

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 6, 2023 | 11:04am
MANILA, Philippines – Fresh from its introduction to Filipino fans during the recent HoYo Fest 2023, HoYoverse has announced sign-ups for the closed beta testing of its upcoming game Zenless Zone Zero.

The new fantasy action game was introduced to the Filipino community when HoYoverse gave Filipino fans a chance to try the game at HoYo Fest last month. Players were introduced to the futuristic city of New Eridu, the last city standing after the supernatural disaster known as the Hollows. 

In the game, players take on the role of a Proxy — a professional specialized in guiding people in their exploration of Hollows, and embark on an adventure with a group of companions to conquer unknown enemies and unravel the mysteries behind New Eridu.

The upcoming beta test will see new stories and explorable areas in New Eridu, as well as more playable characters and redesigned combat mechanics that were first introduced during the demo at HoYo Fest.

The beta test will be available for PC and Mobile (both iOS and Android devices) with sign-ups ongoing at the game's website.

