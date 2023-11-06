^

Sports

Guardian’s Hive crowned 1st League of Legends Empyrean Cup champion

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 6, 2023 | 10:32am
Guardianâ��s Hive crowned 1st League of Legends Empyrean Cup champion
The team, composed of Christian Garcia, Darwin Santos, Cruise June Tilos, Marc Jazztine Barrion, Michael Jay Gawala and Clarence Paul Layoso, swept We Dominate BotSide, 2-0, to be the first Filipino League of Legends champion since Riot Games’ took over the publishing rights of the game for Southeast Asia.

MANILA, Philippines — Guardian’s Hive survived 256 teams to come out on top of the first official League of Legends tournament in the Philippines: the Empyrean Cup. 

The team, composed of Christian Garcia, Darwin Santos, Cruise June Tilos, Marc Jazztine Barrion, Michael Jay Gawala and Clarence Paul Layoso, swept We Dominate BotSide, 2-0, to be the first Filipino League of Legends champion since Riot Games’ took over the publishing rights of the game for Southeast Asia.

The team had been confident that they would reach the finals as they believed in their skills in the game and saw only one team that could challenge them.

“Yung Looking For Sponsor yung team po na in-expect naming makakachallenge po sa amin tapos nagulat po kami nung nalaglag po sila sa semifinals [against We Dominate Botside],” said Barrion, who plays the Support role.

“Alam namin sa sarili namin na kami yung magcha-champion. Nung nalaglag yung Looking For Sponsor, mas tumaas yung chance namin mag champion kasi sila yung inisip naming makakaharap sa finals.” added Santos, the team’s mid laner.

Their confidence was strongly felt in Game 1 of the best of three match-up as Guardian’s Hive scored two aces to end the match in just a little over twenty minutes.

Though the second game saw We Dominate Botside trying to bridge the gap, the discipline and experience from Guardian’s Hive gave them the edge to win it all.

The win meant something greater for Santos, who had shared his initial plans of leaving the League of Legends scene. 

“Personally, sobrang big deal para sa akin nito kasi dapat titigil na ako mag [laro]. Bumalik lang ako nung inanounce yung Empyrean Cup. Buti nagkaroon ng chance [at ng] opportunity na makapasok [ulet at manalo],” shared Santos.

With the win, Guardian's Hive will take home the lion’s share of the P1-million prize pool (P500,000) but it's uncertain if the team will share the stage again.

“Yung team po namin is for this tournament lang po talaga. May ibang players po na lilipat ng other team habang yung iba naman po magfofocus sa acads. Siguro po if may opportunity ulet, yung ibang pro players maggagrind ulet and macocompete po sa other tournaments,” said Barrion.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cardinals, Pirates stay at helm

Cardinals, Pirates stay at helm

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Mapua and Lyceum of the Philippines University hurdled their respective rivals yesterday to remain joint leaders in NCAA Season...
Sports
fbtw
Forest Hills Chairman&rsquo;s Cup up

Forest Hills Chairman’s Cup up

13 hours ago
A spruced-up Palmer course will be on spotlight when it plays host next week to close to 500 members and guests in the 19th...
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao takes charge as Archers get back at Maroons

Quiambao takes charge as Archers get back at Maroons

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Kevin Quiambao took over when the La Salle Green Archers needed it most as they took revenge against the UP Fighting Maroons,...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs gain shot at SSL title repeat

Lady Bulldogs gain shot at SSL title repeat

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Reigning champion National U drubbed Adamson, 25-13, 26-24, 25-20, to book a finals return trip in the Shakey’ Super...
Sports
fbtw
IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa draws strong foreign cast

IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa draws strong foreign cast

13 hours ago
Five months after ruling the full IRONMAN Philippines in exacting conditions in Subic, Dutchman Eric van der Linden is back...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
HoYoverse opens beta testing for new title Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse opens beta testing for new title Zenless Zone Zero

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Fresh from its introduction to Filipino fans during the recent HoYo Fest 2023, HoYoverse has announced sign-ups for the closed...
Sports
fbtw
Pelicans guard McCollum out with another collapsed lung

Pelicans guard McCollum out with another collapsed lung

2 hours ago
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum has been diagnosed with a small right lung collapse, marking his second such situation...
Sports
fbtw
Durant leads Suns past Pistons; Cavs end Warriors' mastery

Durant leads Suns past Pistons; Cavs end Warriors' mastery

2 hours ago
Kevin Durant scored 41 points to lead the Phoenix Suns over Detroit and former Suns coach Monty Williams, while Britain's...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots off to winning start

Hotshots off to winning start

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
The Hotshots, who went 11-0 in the “filler meet” during the long off-season, quickly picked up a W in the actual...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with