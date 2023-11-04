Altas hang on to neutralize Bombers

MANILA, Philippines -- The Perpetual Help Altas averted a collapse and stunned the JRU Heavy Bombers, 72-61, in their NCAA Season 99 collision Saturday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Perpetual led by as much as 22 points in the game, 65-43, with 8:25 remaining after a split from the free throw line by JP Boral.

However, a make-and-miss from the charity stripe by Joshua Guiab capped six straight points by JRU as they inched closer.

But a 3-pointer by Jelo Razon doused JRU's fiery comeback to give Perpetual a 68-49 cushion with about five minutes remaining.

While the Heavy Bombers unleashed a 12-4 run to end the game, the deficit was too much.

With the game close at the end of the first quarter, 19-16, the Altas outscored the Heavy Bombers 24-11 in the second canto.

It gave them the needed cushion as they slowly built their lead.

Art Roque led Perpetual with 17 points and four rebounds.

Christian Pagaran followed suit with 15 markers.

Guiab was the lone Heavy Bomber in double figures with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

JRU dropped to fifth place with an 8-5 slate, while Perpetual rose to the seventh spot with a 5-7 record entering the final games of the eliminations.