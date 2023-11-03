Report: Adama Faye leaves UST

MANILA, Philippines -- The UST Growling Tigers' foreign student-athlete Adama Faye is out of the team, a report said.

According to the school's official student publication The Varsitarian, the 6-foot-9 Faye will go back to Senegal and will not finish the season.

This due to a "nagging back injury," the Varsitarian reported.

The development came about two weeks after UST said that the team would make an announcement on Faye soon.

Faye only suited up for the 1-8 Tigers twice in the ongoing season due to the injury.

He only played a total of 11 minutes in the season and scored one point and three rebounds.

And when he played, he could not move fluidly.

The team surely missed the inside presence of Faye, who averaged 11.38 points per game and 12.23 rebounds per game last season.

Of the nine games they played in the ongoing UAAP Season 86, the Tigers only led their opponent in total rebounds twice.

Despite winning just one game as of now, the new-look Growling Tigers will try and finish the season on a high note as they face Adamson on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

They will also go clash with Ateneo, NU, UP and FEU for their last games.