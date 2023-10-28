Coach Panda clarifies 'last chapter' of RSG Philippines

As the team made its way to center stage for their last words with host Mara Aquino, most members were in tears, with Coach Brian "Panda" Lim bowing his head in grief.

MANILA, Philippines – Emotions were high at the conclusion of the lower bracket semifinals of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 12 as RSG Philippines were eliminated from the competition after suffering a 1-3 defeat at the hands of defending champion ECHO.

"I really wanted to win this season. We had hiccups during the regular season and them sa playoffs. I was confident we could execute it nang ayos. I'm not sad na nalaglag ngayon. I'm just sad na this is the last chapter for us this season. Thank you for everyone who supported us and congrats to ECHO," said Lim in the broadcast.

Fans were quick to speculate about the fate of the team after the season given the 'last chapter' remark, but Lim clarified the team is not going anywhere.

"I just meant that our journey ends here kaya ko sinabi na last chapter. I'm not saying that it's everyone's last season," clarified Lim during the post-match interview with the media.

He added, "We were ready to be champions but at the same time we also lost in a battle against ourselves and for that reason, God gave our chance to another team."

In an earlier post-match interview, when RSG Philippines won against Smart Omega, Lim said he had doubts about how long he would be the team's coach.

"I am not sure how long I will continue this coaching career. I'm sacrificing a lot, my life with my wife and my kids. It's taking a lot of family time. It's hard to balance both. I want to see my kids grow up, but at the same time it's my passion. I really want to make history to make a legacy. When I grow up, I could tell my child that 'dati, your father was this kind of a person.' As much as I love this, I want to get the goal that I've wanted for a long time, especially since my wife is supporting me so much," shared Lim.

Given their elimination, Lim still has that dream, though it will take longer to realize it, and the defeat against ECHO isn't the last time fans will see RSG Philippines.

"I think I have last two seasons left [in me], I guess abot sa M6. See you next season," vowed Lim.