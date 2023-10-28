^

Sports

Coach Panda clarifies 'last chapter' of RSG Philippines

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
October 28, 2023 | 12:26pm
Coach Panda clarifies 'last chapter' of RSG Philippines
As the team made its way to center stage for their last words with host Mara Aquino, most members were in tears, with Coach Brian "Panda" Lim bowing his head in grief.
MPL PH

MANILA, Philippines – Emotions were high at the conclusion of the lower bracket semifinals of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 12 as RSG Philippines were eliminated from the competition after suffering a 1-3 defeat at the hands of defending champion ECHO.

As the team made its way to center stage for their last words with host Mara Aquino, most members were in tears, with Coach Brian "Panda" Lim bowing his head in grief.

"I really wanted to win this season. We had hiccups during the regular season and them sa playoffs. I was confident we could execute it nang ayos. I'm not sad na nalaglag ngayon. I'm just sad na this is the last chapter for us this season. Thank you for everyone who supported us and congrats to ECHO," said Lim in the broadcast.

Fans were quick to speculate about the fate of the team after the season given the 'last chapter' remark, but Lim clarified the team is not going anywhere.

"I just meant that our journey ends here kaya ko sinabi na last chapter. I'm not saying that it's everyone's last season," clarified Lim during the post-match interview with the media.

He added, "We were ready to be champions but at the same time we also lost in a battle against ourselves and for that reason, God gave our chance to another team."

In an earlier post-match interview, when RSG Philippines won against Smart Omega, Lim said he had doubts about how long he would be the team's coach.

"I am not sure how long I will continue this coaching career. I'm sacrificing a lot, my life with my wife and my kids. It's taking a lot of family time. It's hard to balance both. I want to see my kids grow up, but at the same time it's my passion. I really want to make history to make a legacy. When I grow up, I could tell my child that 'dati, your father was this kind of a person.' As much as I love this, I want to get the goal that I've wanted for a long time, especially since my wife is supporting me so much," shared Lim.

Given their elimination, Lim still has that dream, though it will take longer to realize it, and the defeat against ECHO isn't the last time fans will see RSG Philippines.

"I think I have last two seasons left [in me], I guess abot sa M6. See you next season," vowed Lim.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hotshots primed for PBA championship run

Hotshots primed for PBA championship run

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
With an intact core and with an impressive preseason in the books, the Magnolia Hotshots are eyeing to get back to the finals...
Sports
fbtw
AP.Bren qualifies for M5 World Championship

AP.Bren qualifies for M5 World Championship

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines has its first M5 World Championship representatives AP.Bren...
Sports
fbtw
Eyes on Petro Gazz in PVL Candon gig

Eyes on Petro Gazz in PVL Candon gig

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Petro Gazz hopes to sustain its fiery form as it goes for a share of the lead with Creamline in tackling Nxled in the Premier...
Sports
fbtw
Max Verstappen wins US Grand Prix sprint race

Max Verstappen wins US Grand Prix sprint race

6 days ago
Newly-crowned world champion Max Vertappen added eight more points to his title-winning tally on Saturday when he cruised...
Sports
fbtw
Chiefs pull rug from under Lions

Chiefs pull rug from under Lions

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Jade Talampas went on a three-point scoring spree in the fourth quarter in powering Arellano University to a shock 74-72 victory...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bulldogs, Archers in grudge match

Bulldogs, Archers in grudge match

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Streaking National U and La Salle go at it once more in a gigantic duel between top contenders as they jockey for position...
Sports
fbtw
Cebu booters strike, Laguna settles for draw

Cebu booters strike, Laguna settles for draw

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Dynamic Herb Cebu scored its breakthrough win at home while Stallion Laguna drew on the road as Philippine clubs broke out...
Sports
fbtw
ALIAC 5 triumphs

ALIAC 5 triumphs

13 hours ago
Host Air Link International Aviation College essayed a 74-71 come-from-behind win over the University of Asia and the Pacific...
Sports
fbtw
Curtain rises for SSL quarters

Curtain rises for SSL quarters

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Top seeds National U, Far Eastern U, Santo Tomas and Adamson shoot for quick Final Four tickets against separate counterparts...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with