Phl jungolfers climb podium in Thailand

The Philippine Star
October 22, 2023 | 12:00am
Phl jungolfers climb podium in Thailand
Young golfers, front row from left, Aerin Chan, Brianna Macasaet, Gaisano-Gan sisters Stephanie and Nicole are all smiles holding their trophies after competing in the 2023 Chiangmai APJGA International Championships at the Royal Chiangmai Golf Club last week in Thailand. With them are, from right, Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) president Oliver Gan, Chloe Ang, Sety Koa, Akio Lee, Geoffrey Tan and JGFP secretary Mariel Macasaet.

MANILA, Philippines — Brianna Macasaet, Aerin Chan, Stephanie Gaisano-Gan and Nicole Gaisano-Gan registered podium finishes to highlight the country’s campaign in the Chiangmai APJGA International Championships at the Royal Chiangmai Golf Club last week in Thailand.

Macasaet shot a tournament-best five-under-par 67 with an eagle and four birdies against a lone bogey in Class E as she finished the 36-hole event on two-under, five shots behind the winner, Singapore’s Vedona Gong.

Chan, the 10-year-old daughter of PBA superstar and former Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Jeff, bounced back from an opening-round 85 and shot a 74 to finish second in the girls’ Class C bracket.

The student-athlete from Poveda had four birdies and six bogeys to finish on 159, nine shots behind Thai Soisamjan Jantartit who closed with a 76.

Stephanie Gaisano-Gan shook off a bout with the flu as the six-year-old ICA student closed with a 90 to finish at second place in Class F with a two-round total of 184, 13 shots behind champion Chayada Thongyeesibhok of Thailand who carded an 86, and ahead of Thai Angchaya Kanthaset.

On the other hand, Nicole Gaisano-Gan shot an 80 in the second round to finish third in Class C. Singapore’s Amelie Blossom, who had a 76, won the title.

Geoffrey Tan settled for fourth in boys’ Class B.

