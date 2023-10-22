Phl jungolfers climb podium in Thailand
MANILA, Philippines — Brianna Macasaet, Aerin Chan, Stephanie Gaisano-Gan and Nicole Gaisano-Gan registered podium finishes to highlight the country’s campaign in the Chiangmai APJGA International Championships at the Royal Chiangmai Golf Club last week in Thailand.
Macasaet shot a tournament-best five-under-par 67 with an eagle and four birdies against a lone bogey in Class E as she finished the 36-hole event on two-under, five shots behind the winner, Singapore’s Vedona Gong.
Chan, the 10-year-old daughter of PBA superstar and former Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Jeff, bounced back from an opening-round 85 and shot a 74 to finish second in the girls’ Class C bracket.
The student-athlete from Poveda had four birdies and six bogeys to finish on 159, nine shots behind Thai Soisamjan Jantartit who closed with a 76.
Stephanie Gaisano-Gan shook off a bout with the flu as the six-year-old ICA student closed with a 90 to finish at second place in Class F with a two-round total of 184, 13 shots behind champion Chayada Thongyeesibhok of Thailand who carded an 86, and ahead of Thai Angchaya Kanthaset.
On the other hand, Nicole Gaisano-Gan shot an 80 in the second round to finish third in Class C. Singapore’s Amelie Blossom, who had a 76, won the title.
Geoffrey Tan settled for fourth in boys’ Class B.
