Maroons turn back, dominate Red Warriors for 2-0 start

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 4, 2023 | 12:11pm
UP's Malick Diouf hacked out a monster double-double of 19 points and 16 rebounds, along with three blocks, two assists and two steals. 
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons quelled a furious rally by the UE Red Warriors to stay unblemished in UAAP Season 86 with an 84-69 victory Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. 

The Maroons went off to a strong start, leading by as much as 26 points in the first half. 

They forced the Warriors to commit 14 turnovers in the first two periods en route to the huge cushion. 

But the Recto-based cagers fought back, cutting the lead to nine, 53-62, following a transition layup by Rey Remogat less than a minute into the fourth quarter

The momentum, however, shifted as the Diliman-based dribblers unleashed a 10-0 barrage to go back up by 19, 72-53.

This time around, UE was not able to cut the lead to single digits anymore. 

Malick Diouf led the 2-0 Maroons in stuffing the stat-sheet, finishing with a monster double-double of 19 points and 16 rebounds, along with three blocks, two assists and two steals. 

CJ Cansino followed suit with 17 points.

Precious Momowei had 12 points and 22 rebounds for UE, but he struggled on the floor with 3-of-13 field goal shooting.

UP dished out 27 assists as a team while forcing UE to commit 22 turnovers.

The Maroons will face the NU Bulldogs next, while Warriors will take on the FEU Tamaraws. 

Both games will be on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

