NCAA refs suspended for erroneous unsportsmanlike foul call

JL Delos Santos (2) in a game against the Mapua Cardinals on Sunday, October 1

MANILA, Philippines -- The NCAA has suspended for two weeks the referees who called the game between the JRU Heavy Bombers and the Benilde Blazers.

This after a review on an unsportsmanlike foul called on Heavy Bomber JL Delos Santos on Friday’s game.

In the final minutes of overtime, Delos Santos was called for an unsportsmanlike foul for a supposed elbow on Benilde’s Mark Sangco.

NCAA Season 99 Commissioner Tonichi Pujante said they reviewed the call.

They found that the elbow did not connect, and delos Santos should not have been called with the disqualifying foul, which constitutes a suspension.

“Upon post-game thorough review of the JRU vs CSB matchup last September 29, 2023, it was ascertained that the elbow of JRU player JL Delos Santos did not hit CSB player Mark Sangco,” Pujante said in a statement dated September 30.

“As such, it did not warrant an unsportsmanlike foul. In this regard, he should have not been thrown out. Thus, there is no one-game suspension,” he added.

Delos Santos played on Sunday’s game against the Mapua Cardinals. He finished with six points, six assists and five rebounds.

The referees, however, were suspended for two weeks.

“As for the three referees, they are suspended from September 30 to October 14, 2023 for failure to execute sound judgement, inefficient use of the Instant Replay System review, as well as for ceasing to assert themselves as game officials,” the commissioner added.