^

Sports

Latest FIBA World Cup numbers prove rousing success for Philippines

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
September 29, 2023 | 10:04am
Latest FIBA World Cup numbers prove rousing success for Philippines
A shot of the crowd at the Philippine Arena during the FIBA World Cup opening match between Gilas Pilipinas and the Dominican Republic last August 25
Philstar.com / Ralph Edwin Villanueva

Proud to be Filipino!

And how can you not be? It’s been two weeks since the successful staging of the FIBA World Cup here in Manila, but the entire world is still buzzing about the event, which was won for the first time by Germany.

Look at what happened during the world’s biggest basketball spectacle.

The opening match between Gilas Pilipinas and the Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena last August 25 set the FIBA World Cup record for live attendance in a single game as 38,115 fans witnessed history unfold. 

Overall attendance exceeded well over seven hundred thousand.

Also, this year’s FIBA World Cup can lay claim to being the most followed ever, on social media, with 20 billion impressions, 4.6 billion total video views, 4.5 million new followers and 480 million engagements, showing exponential growth compared to 2019.

The FIBA World Cup app also shined, gaining one million downloads, 16.2 million users and 33 million website sessions, all significantly higher again than 2019.

On the broadcast end, FIBA also took over the world, with a global distribution in over 190 countries, with the finals game reaching 59% market share in Serbia, and 35% market share in Germany. 

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), together with different government agencies and basketball stakeholders collaborated for the successful hosting of the more than two-week FIBA World Cup, which received positive comments from FIBA executives, basketball players and international media.

The successful hosting of the World Cup is a realization of SBP Chairman Emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan’s vision to bring the event to Asia for a tri-nation hosting. Together with Japan and Indonesia, 32 basketball teams with prominent international and NBA players arrived in the region.

Al Panlilio, SBP president, who spearheaded the country’s hosting bid along with MVP in 2017, acknowledged what MVP did to make this a reality, with his creative vision of bidding for a multi-nation hosting.

“It was a privilege to help in realizing that creative vision by collaboratively working with various groups and stakeholders and successfully host the World Cup. We are proud of the effort everyone contributed to make this huge undertaking a monumental and amazing feat,” Panlilio said.

SBP’s’ successful hosting of the event was validated by FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis’ comments at the end of World Cup.

“I don’t think it’s easy to find anywhere in the world that has this kind of service to the visitors. Always with a smile and kindness and with a solution-oriented approach. I can only express how grateful FIBA is to the Philippines,” Zagklis said.

Take a bow, SBP. You have made every Filipino proud!

vuukle comment

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

SBP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
San Miguel&rsquo;s Fajardo leads PBA MVP race anew

San Miguel’s Fajardo leads PBA MVP race anew

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Six-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo is again leading the race for the league’s most coveted individual...
Sports
fbtw
'Kobe Bryant clone' hailed as missing piece for Jordan in Asian Games

'Kobe Bryant clone' hailed as missing piece for Jordan in Asian Games

16 hours ago
Former Brooklyn Nets starter Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was hailed as the "missing piece" for Jordan at the Asian Games on Thursday,...
Sports
fbtw
Cabanero on the prowl with UST Tigers

Cabanero on the prowl with UST Tigers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
With a number of new teammates, UST’s Nicael Cabanero is ready to showcase his two-way prowess in the upcoming UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Zamboanga repels Bacoor in MPBL

Zamboanga repels Bacoor in MPBL

21 hours ago
Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines blanked Bacoor in the last two minutes and prevailed, 92-81, on Wednesday in the OKBet-MPBL...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas stops Thailand comeback try to stay unbeaten in Asiad

Gilas stops Thailand comeback try to stay unbeaten in Asiad

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas is still perfect in the Hangzhou Asian Games men’s basketball tournament after quelling a comeback attempt...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Two eagles highlight Uy&rsquo;s winning charge

Two eagles highlight Uy’s winning charge

10 hours ago
Daniella Uy fired a stunning eight-under 64 yesterday to secure the ICTSI Mimosa Plus Championship yesterday and emerge the...
Sports
fbtw
Van der Valk sustains drive, hikes lead to 2

Van der Valk sustains drive, hikes lead to 2

10 hours ago
Guido van der Valk lived through a tricky backside test of will and character to churn out a plucky 68 yesterday and take...
Sports
fbtw

Lady Blazers, Archers go for jugular

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
College of St. Benilde tries to secure a place among the top women’s volleyball schools in the land today when it goes for the jugular against Far Eastern U today in the V-League Collegiate Challenge at the...
Sports
fbtw

Bombers, Cards, Lions eye win No. 2

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Jose Rizal U, Mapua and San Beda eye a share of the top spot with the former battling College of St. Benilde and the latter two facing off today in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with