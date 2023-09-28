Wushu’s Mandal delivers Philippines’ 1st Asiad silver

Arnel Mandal secures the Philippines' first silver medal in the 2022 Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines secured its first silver medal in the 19th Asian Games thanks to wushu’s Arnel Mandal.

Mandal was defeated by China’s Jiang Haidong Thursday morning in the 56 kilogram wushu sanda competition at the XSG Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China to settle for second.

The local bet won by point difference.

With the silver medal, the Philippines is now 23rd among the countries of Asia in the medal tally.

Aside from Mandal’s silver, the country has four bronze medals, good for 17 points.

The Philippines’ medal haul is mostly from wushu, with wushu artists Gideon Padua, Clemente Tabugara Jr. and Jones Inso copping bronze medals.

Patrick Perez secured a bronze medal in men’s individual poomsae.