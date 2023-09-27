Wushu's Mandal sure of silver in Asian Games

Arnel Mandal will be fighting for the Philippines' first gold medal in the Asian Games on Thursday morning.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines is now assured of at least a silver medal after Arnel Mandal defeated Krygyzstan’s Avazbek Amanbekov in the semifinals of the men’s 56 kilogram wushu-sanda competition Wednesday night.

Mandal will be securing the country’s first silver or gold medal after taking both first and second rounds against Amanbekov.

The Filipino wushu artist, however, will be facing a hometown bet for the gold.

Haidong Jiang will try and bring home the gold medal for China when the two wushu artists face off on Thursday morning, September 28.

The Philippines is currently 27th among Asian countries in the medal tally.

The country has already won four bronze medals after wushu artists Gideon Padua and Clemente Tabugara Jr. secured bronzes.

Padua begged off in his semifinal bout against Iran’s Shoja Panahigelehkolaei after sustaining an injury in the quarterfinals on Tuesday to settle for third in the 60 kilogram division.

Tabagura, meanwhile, was defeated by Indonesia’s Samuel Marbun in the semifinals of the 65 kilogram division also on Wednesday.

Patrick Perez and Jones Inso earlier gave the Philippines their first two bronze medals for taekwondo and wushu, respectively.