Rain or Shine trades Galinato, Ponferrada for TNT’s Marcelo, draft pick

MANILA, Philippines – The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters have traded draft pick Henry Galinato and veteran Jewel Ponferrada to the TNT Tropang Giga in exchange for a future first round pick.

Galinato, a former UP Fighting Maroon, was drafted by Rain or Shine with the 15th overall pick of the recently concluded PBA Draft.

He was traded for TNT’s first round pick in Season 50 along with center Dave Marcelo.

The transaction was posted by Rain or Shine in its official Facebook account.

The 6-foot-6 Galinato and Ponferrada, a veteran forward for Rain or Shine, are expected to bolster the Tropang Giga’s frontline. The latter, however, is reportedly injured and is not expected to return to the court soon.

The Elasto Painters consecutively selected two big men in the first round of the draft last Sunday.

They took 6-foot-7 Luis Villegas and 6-foot-8 Keith Datu with their third and fourth picks, respectively.

Rain or Shine signed the two rookies to three-year deals.