FIBA to stick with current naturalization rules

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 10, 2023 | 5:03pm
The Philippines' Jordan Clarkson (center) splits the defense of Dominican Republic's Antonio Peña (left) and LJ Figueroa (right) during the FIBA Basketball World Cup group A match between Philippines and Dominican Republic at Philippine Arena in Bocaue on August 25, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines – There will be no changes in FIBA’s naturalization rules, an official of FIBA said Sunday. 

At a press conference, FIBA secretary-general Andreas Zagklis said they are “sticking to the rule” regarding the naturalization of players. 

“We have two, three big markets that produce players that are connected to a number of other countries and that would lead to national teams that would have very little to nothing to do with the level of basketball, the development of basketball in a country,” Zagklis told reporters. 

Currently, only one naturalized player is allowed per team. 

“As a rule, the central board is clear, one naturalized player. That is a principle that I do not see changing,” he said. 

“The criteria for how someone gets the eligibility [to play] is clear. You have the passport, you’re eligible. Now, if you had the passport after the age of 16, we have to see if you have significant links to the country and if you didn’t, then you fall under the naturalized category,” he added. 

Zagklis said that he has been spending significant time explaining therule in continental assemblies. 

“We are sticking to this rule and we have a very experienced team that is reviewing the eligibility, and the application of this rule,” he said. 

“We have to be very responsible on how we deal with that,” he added. 

There have been some calls to either have looser or stricter rules on naturalization.

