^

Sports

Heart of the matter

Lito A. Tacujan - The Philippine Star
September 3, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Perhaps, it’s doomed from the start. Gilas groped for form and ended up with bitter losses at the hands of superior rivals in the FIBA World Cup.

Like in its battlecry “Puso.” It was supposed to be Gilas’ symbol. It conveys all the traits the Nationals stand for. Courage. Guts. Spunk. It’s their seal. Their coat of arms. The image to die for.

And die they did in front of horrified fans as the Dominican Republic, Angola and Italy took the fight out of the Nationals with decisive runs in the fourth quarter.

It’s doomed in their bid for a breakthrough win when the local fans, loud and unrelenting, put Gilas under extreme pressure as the hometown crowd demanded the win after consecutive losses.

What Gilas had hoped for as a morale boost from the fans unwittingly took a reversal of roles as the foreign teams played an inspired ball before appreciative Filipino fans and scuttled the Filipinos.

Hopes were high for Gilas before the tournament as they completed an expensive training tour of Estonia, Lithuania and China and the arrival of Jordan Clarkson, the Utah Jazz Fil-Am ace.

They were the snarling underdog, seeking a berth in the second round but succumbed to the rugged European style of basketball of their first three tormentors and were reduced to a bout of keeping their pride intact against Asian rival China late last night.

“We’re doing this for flag and country,‘’ said  Gilas coach Chot Reyes, much maligned on social media.

The current FIBA WC has been giving us a high quality of basketball in three major venues particularly at the Smart Araneta Coliseum where in the midcourt could be found the huge Gilas “Puso” emblazoned sideways.

vuukle comment

FIBA WORLD CUP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
One last shot at World Cup win for Clarkson

One last shot at World Cup win for Clarkson

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Losing in the FIBA World Cup on home ground has become tiring for Gilas Pilipinas gunner Jordan Clarkson.
Sports
fbtw
One last push for Gilas

One last push for Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Amid growing frustrations and backlash from knowledgeable and demanding supporters, Gilas Pilipinas makes its final stand...
Sports
fbtw

Chot owns blame for Gilas fall

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
“I take full accountability. I take full responsibility.”
Sports
fbtw
As 39-point ourbust still not enough vs Puerto Rico, 'disappointed' Towns admits need to more

As 39-point ourbust still not enough vs Puerto Rico, 'disappointed' Towns admits need to more

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Karl-Anthony Towns voiced disappointment as the Dominican Republic lost its first game in the FIBA World Cup at the hands...
Sports
fbtw

Two days of Klay

By Bill Velasco | 1 day ago
Filipino basketball fans received another rare treat, as four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors and his teammate Kevon Looney traveled to the country for the first time this week.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Zonio wins crown via sudden death

Zonio wins crown via sudden death

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Kenrowell Zonio hit a clutch birdie on the par-5 No. 15 to card a 71 worth 55 Molave points then foiled Cliff Nuneza in the...
Sports
fbtw
Former SMB import shines for Puerto Rico

Former SMB import shines for Puerto Rico

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Puerto Rico’s John Holland is making the most out of his return trip to the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw

Bernaldez player to watch in Mati

1 hour ago
Chelsea Bernaldez and Randy Pausanos eye back-to-back victories in their respective sides of the premier age-group category in the PPS-PEPP National Juniors tennis circuit, which ushered in the second of its three-leg...
Sports
fbtw

Welcome to super Sunday

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
It’s Super Sunday in the FIBA World Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with