Ex-Knick joins Meralco Bolts' hunt for PBA Commissioner’s Cup title

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 1, 2023 | 4:06pm
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 08: Feron Hunt #44 of the New York Knicks goes up for a dunk against the Golden State Warriors during the 2022 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – The Meralco Bolts has tapped former NBA player Feron Hunt as their import for the PBA’s commissioners’ cup.

The 24-year-old Hunt, who went undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft, will be “posed to electrify the court,” according to the Bolts.

“We are delighted to welcome Feron Hunt to the Meralco Bolts family,” team manager Paolo Trillo said in a statement.

“The team has been hard at work since the last season ended, and we look forward to reinforcing our lineup with Feron when the PBA begins this October,” he added.

The 6-foot-8 Hunt played college basketball for Southern Methodist University, where he attended for three years and averaged 9.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game in three years.

Hunt played in two games for the Knicks in the 2021-22 season, but only managed 0.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.5 steals per game.

He also previously played for the Texas Legends, the Westchester Knicks and the Birmingham Squadron in the NBA G-League.

Meralco has named Luigi Trillo as its new head coach in May, while Nenad Vucinic is named as active team consultant.

