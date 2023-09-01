Filipino swimmers rake in over 140 medals in 15th SICC junior tilt

MANILA, Philippines – The 60-man swimming team from the Swim League Philippines (SLP) scooped up 143 medals — 53 golds, 59 silvers and 31 bronzes — in the recently concluded 15th SICC Junior Swimming Championship from August 26-27 at the Singapore Island Country Club in Lion City.

Johan Riley Busadre of the South Warriors Swimming Team and Anya Dela Cruz of JASST led the ranks of young Filipinos in the tournament — attended by 347 athletes from 12 countries — after winning a total of 11 gold medals and were adjudged Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) in boys 8 -9 and girls 10-11 category, respectively.

Busadre's club mate Katterina Kleine Macaraig also won in girls 16-17 (two golds, one silver and two bronzes); Bella Aaliyah Fano in girls 12-13 (four golds and four silvers); Jaiden Jose Busdare in boys 10-11 (two golds and one bronze); Marcus Jared Dula in boys 10-11 (three golds and five silvers); John Angelo Andaya in boys 12-13 (one gold); Kyle Jonel Salvador in boys 16-17 (two silvers); Feriz Gabriel Españo in boys 16-17 (two silvers and one bronze); Jhunery Vinluan in boys 14-15 (one silver and one bronze); Kassandra Kiersten Macaraig in girls 14-15 (two silvers and one bronze), Orianthi Gamboa in girls 8-9 (five silvers and one bronzes); and Nohj Nathaniel Camilon in boys 10-11 (one gold and three bronzes).

Alex Cassandra Olaes won for Cavite Sea Beast Swimming Club in boys 12-13 (three silvers); Johan Jace Cesa in boys 10-11 (one silver); Victoria Raffaela Sabale in girls 10-11 (one gold); Josh Steven Cesa in boys 15-16 (one silver); and Nathan Ira Sabale boys 17-over (one silver); and David Joshua Buenavista in boys 14-15 (one bronze).

Justine Africano stood out for the Northern Sharks Club (three golds, three silvers and two bronzes); Louise Guimbarda (three silvers and four bronzes); Victor Aricano (three golds, one silver and one bronze); while Chrisella Los Banes contributed three golds and Sophia Mallorca a bronze from Minuluan Pirates team.

In the JASST swim team, Mignonette Xedelle Legaspi won in girls 12-13 (two silver); Naomi Shianel Repollo in girl 14-15 (one silver); Merraiah Cszandra Aguilar in girls 10-11 (three golds and 1 silver); Daenerys Gwen Villanueva in girls 10-11 (two gold and one bronze); Ignazio Javier Avellanosa in boys 7&under (four golds, one silver and one bronze); Dirk Yohance Baring in boys 12-13 (one gold, one silver, one bronze); Matt Zion Bongco in boys 14-15 (one bronze); John Renz Javierto in boys 12-13 (one bronze); Arbeen Miguel Thruelen in boys 17-over (one gold, eight silvers); Paulene Beatrice Obebe in girls 14-15 (two golds, three silvers and three bronzes); Aleyah Chavez in girls 14-15 (one silver); Amber Dela Cruz (14-15 girls, two silvers); Anya Dela Cruz; Lance Bautista (8-9 boys, one gold, two silvers, three bronzes); Alexa Cusipag (10-11 girls, one gold); Soleina Phylicia Vasquez (16-17 girls, two golds, one silver, one bronze); Lucas Carlisle Vasquez (12-13 boys, two golds).

The SLP, led by president Fred Ancheta, chairman Joan Mojdeh and chairman emeritus and boxing icon Manny Pacquaio, is one of the country’s biggest swimming clubs. It aids the grassroots sports development program of Philippine Aquatics Inc. led by president Miko Vargas and secretary-general and Batangas 1st District Rep. Eric Buhain.

SLP national director Joey Andaya was appointed head of delegation, while Hans Rafael Sumalde and Marlon Dula were coaches.