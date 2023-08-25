^

Sports

LPU sweeps CSB for collegiate Mobile Legends 3-peat

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
August 25, 2023 | 11:48am
Composed of Ralph “Alas” Araz, Em Jhay “Alas4Spade” Cabradilla, Karl “Kou” Furaque, Mark Kenneth “Mark” Delos Reyes, and Merlin “Merlin” Lintan, LPU claimed its third consecutive collegiate championship since the tournament's debut in 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Pirate Esports reigned once more in the Collegiate Center Championship (CCC), sweeping College of St. Benilde's Astra, 3-0, in the grand finals of the third season of the collegiate esports tournament held during the Philippine GameDex Expo (PGDX).

At first, no one seemed to be able to stop a streaking CSB Astra. The team started the playoffs in the lower bracket, one loss away from elimination. But the Benildeans managed to overcome Mapua University, Arellano University, and upper bracket teams San Sebastian College-Recoletos and second seed Jose Rizal University to book their ticket to the finals against defending champion LPU.

The Pirates, had a 7-1 run during the qualifiers, losing only to University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, and did not drop a single match during the playoffs to complete their three-peat.

“For me, last season ko na kasi to kaya sobrang sarap para sa akin. Sobrang saya kasi naka-three-peat kami. Ito ‘yung gustong-gusto ko na bago sana maka-graduate, mag-three-peat kami. Nabigay naman at nagawa ng buong team kaya sobrang saya,” said LPU Pirates team captain Ralph “Alas” Araz after the match.

