^

Sports

'Lean but mean' Philippine swim team out to win in SEA Age Group aquatics tilt

Philstar.com
August 21, 2023 | 2:44pm
'Lean but mean' Philippine swim team out to win in SEA Age Group aquatics tilt
Philippine Aquatics secretary general Eric Buhain

MANILA, Philippine – The 32-man Philippine delegation — composed of 19 swimmers, four divers, six coaches and three officials — will leave for Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday to participate in the 45th Southeast Asian Age Group Aquatics Championship slated August 24-26.

Jamesray Ajido, the national junior record holder in the 13-under class, and 2022 World Junior Championship campaigner Amina Isabelle Bungubung will lead the team that was formed through intensive tryouts by the new Philippine Aquatics leadership led by president Miko Vargas and secretary general Eric Buhain.

"We are sending a lean team but with a high chance of winning medals for our country. This is the first SEA Age Group team under the new administration of Philippine Aquatics. On behalf of our President Michael Vargas, we are proud of our team, and we are very happy that swimming is very active nationwide given the diversity of hometowns of our team," said Buhain, a two-time Olympian, and congressman of the 1st District of Batangas.

Aside from Ajido and Bungubung, who both come from Quezon City, the team also includes Mishka Sy, Jalid Taguinod; Makati City pride Ivo Nikolai Enot, Joshua Park from Paranaque City, Aishel Evangelista from Caloocan City, Estifano Ramos and Lance Rafael Cruz from Manila, Patricia Mae Santor and Shairinne Floriano from Antipolo City, as well as Peter Cyrus Dean from Quezon Province.

Also in the lineup are Jie Angela Mikaela Talosig from Midsayap, North Cotabato; Catherine Cruz from Mabalacat, Pampanga; Arabella Taguinota from Pasig City; while Bea Mabalay and Jennuel Boo De Leon from Aklan; and US-based Filipino-foreigners Clark Kent Apuada and Ava Samantha Bautista.

Meanwhile, the four young divers aged 12 to 15 will be guided by coach Marie Dimanche.

Buhain appointed Ramil Ilustre as swimming head coach, along with assistants Cyrus Alcantara, Manuel De Leon Mark Pido, and Wilfredo Cruz, while Chito Rivera was head of delegation and coach Anthony Reyes as his deputy.

"Lean but quality team. It's a smaller team compared to last year, but it's all competitive because they're all qualified in the qualifying time standard set during the National tryouts. Hopefully they land all in the top eight and podium finish. We are hoping for the best, expectations are high for the new leadership, so please pray for the whole team," said Rivera, also the Executive Director of Philippine Aquatics.

vuukle comment

ERIC BUHAIN

SWIMMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UC Irvine too tough for Rain or Shine

UC Irvine too tough for Rain or Shine

16 hours ago
Rain or Shine struggled offensively against bigger and quicker foe, absorbing a 54-point defeat, 115-61 at the hands of US...
Sports
fbtw

The FIBA World Cup difference

By Bill Velasco | 16 hours ago
The FIBA World Cup is upon us.
Sports
fbtw
Eala runner-up in W25 Aldershot

Eala runner-up in W25 Aldershot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Alex Eala bungled a shot at another crown, falling prey to a familiar foe in Destanee Aiava of Australia, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, in...
Sports
fbtw

Bataan trips Marikina

16 hours ago
Bataan banked on Arvie Bringas and Yves Sazon to edge Marikina, 76-73, on Saturday and remain in playoff contention in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season elimination round at the...
Sports
fbtw
Jordan Clarkson, Anta seal FIBA World Cup deal

Jordan Clarkson, Anta seal FIBA World Cup deal

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas guard Jordan Clarkson will be decked out in Anta footwear this coming 2023 FIBA World Cup, the brand announced...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Here&rsquo;s how you can stream FIBA World Cup games for free

Here’s how you can stream FIBA World Cup games for free

4 hours ago
Wondering if you can catch the action in the upcoming FIBA World Cup without shelling out some pesos? Read on.
Sports
fbtw
Americans cap off FIBA World Cup preparation with Germany win

Americans cap off FIBA World Cup preparation with Germany win

5 hours ago
Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves and Tyrese Haliburton inspired a remarkable United States comeback against Germany to win 99-91...
Sports
fbtw
Senate sports body cheers for Gilas, Philippines' hosting of FIBA World Cup

Senate sports body cheers for Gilas, Philippines' hosting of FIBA World Cup

5 hours ago
The Senate Committee on Sports has thrown its support for the Philippines' hosting of the upcoming FIBA World Cup 2023, which...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena ties for 9th on eagle-spiked 68 in International Series England

Tabuena ties for 9th on eagle-spiked 68 in International Series England

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Ranged against two seasoned campaigners, Miguel Tabuena didn’t flinch and closed out with an eagle-spiked 68 to post...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with