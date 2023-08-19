Sun Life charity 3x3 tilt aims to raise funds for community basketball, fitness

MANILA, Philippines -- In a bid to use sports to elevate communities, Sun Life Financial Philippines on Friday launched a 3x3 basketball challenge for charity.

The event will take place at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong and will run until Sunday.

Sun Life chief client experience and marketing officer Carla Chong said that the event would raise funds for the revitalization of basketball courts and launch fitness programs in communities.

Chong said that Sun Life would donate P4,000 for every participant who would play in the event.

“Currently, we are raising funds for the basketball courts. We are still looking at possible areas to bring the courts to,” Chong told reporters during the launch.

She said that they will look at communities that are in need of the basketball courts, so that the financial provider could bring it to them.

Aside from the P4,000 for every participant who would play in the charity challenge, Sun Life would also provide P4,000 donation for every like, share and post on social media using the hashtags #MovementMatters and #SunLifePartnerforLife.

The event was also launched in Indonesia.

A maximum donation of one million Canadian dollars is targeted for both tourneys.

“Sun Life is always eager to promote health and wellness in fun and engaging ways so more Filipinos will be encouraged to make it part of their lifestyle. Movement matters, and we hope that this activity will bring home this important message,” Chong said.

“At the same time, we wish to create a lasting legacy in the communities we work in so they, too, will be on the road to healthier lives,” she added.

The challenge was launched exactly a week before the tip-off of the FIBA World Cup.

Sun Life is also a health and wellness partner of the Canadian basketball team.