Filipino U23 booters play Laos to 2-2 draw

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine U23 football team settled for a tie against Laos, 2-2, at the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U23 championship at the Rayong Province Stadium in Thailand.

With the game coming to a close and the Philippines leading the 2-1 off the goals of Selwyn Mamon and Dennis Chung, Laos’ Souphan Khambai On scored in a last-gasp attempt, forcing a draw.

Mamon’s goal in the 23rd minute kicked off the Philippines’ AFF campaign.

Laos’ Khamsa Nga Phimmasone then equalized with a goal in the 38th minute.

Chung’s almost-game winner was scored in the 90th minute.

The Philippines’ team captain Yrick Gallantes said their performance in the game “was not that good.”

“But, I think we pushed on, we got the first goal so it was good. The second goal, it is difficult when we get fouls, especially against a good Laos team,” Gallantes said in the post-match interview, which was posted by the AFF on X (formerly Twitter.)

AFF U23 Championship 2023 - Group C - Philippines captain Yrick Gallantes#AFF#AFFU23 pic.twitter.com/ujcHfRSSTC — ASEAN Football (@AFFPresse) August 18, 2023

“Unfortunately, in the last minute, they scored, which was very unfortunate for us,” he added.

Filipino booter Jaime Rosquillo was thrown out from the game in the 76th minute after receiving a red card.Next for the Philippines is Vietnam at 9 p.m. on August 22. (Manila time).