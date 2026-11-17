Ateneo community rallies behind Cordoba on Supreme Court appointment

In separate Facebook posts, the Ateneo de Manila Law Alumni Association Inc. (ALAAI) and the Ateneo de Manila University Department of Economic paid tribute to alumnus Gamaliel Cordoba, who has just been named magistrate of the High Tribunal.

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo de Manila University academic and alumni communities have expressed pride over the appointment of alumnus Gamaliel Cordoba as the newest Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

In separate Facebook posts, the Ateneo de Manila Law Alumni Association Inc. (ALAAI) and the Ateneo de Manila University Department of Economic paid tribute to Cordoba, who has just been named magistrate of the High Tribunal.

The ALAAI sent its well wishes to Cordoba, a member of the Ateneo Law Class of 1996, saying: “May your service continue to uphold the rule of law, strengthen judicial independence, and advance justice for all Filipinos.”

The organization capped its message with the Latin word “Magis,” the Ignatian value of striving for excellence, doing more, better and greater.

The Ateneo Department of Economics also celebrated Cordoba, who finished his Bachelor of Arts in Economics course as his pre-law in 1992. The department noted how Cordoba becomes the third Ateneo Economics alumnus to join the bench, alongside Associate Justices Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa and Jose Midas Marquez.

“The Department takes pride in this milestone and in the many paths an economics education can open,” the department said, highlighting Cordoba’s distinguished career prior to the judiciary.

Cordoba spent a total of eight years at the Ateneo for his undergraduate and law degrees.

After passing the bar in 1997, he practiced law at Siguion Reyna, Montecillo & Ongsiako, the country's oldest law firm, and worked as a tax lawyer at SyCip Gorres Velayo & Co. (SGV). He then joined public service, taking on key roles as the longest-serving Commissioner of the National Telecommunications Commission and chair of the Commission on Audit. (Contributed story)