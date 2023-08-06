'Primetime feeling' in store: 'Courtyard' ready to cater to Filipino ballers

MANILA, Philippines -- Aiming to "provide a safe space for a community of players," Nike Philippines has launched a new basketball hub in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

In a statement, Nike Philippines said "Courtyard," the basketball court, which was launched Friday, is a 2,182-square-meter venue located at 25th Street and 7th Avenue in BGC.

The Courtyard features a total of three courts -- two FIBA-standard full courts and a half court with a free-throw line for practice shooting.

"Deepening our commitment to help protect the planet and with it, the future of sport, the two full-size courts’ surfaces are made with Nike Grind rubber from the outsoles of about 30,000 pairs of recycled shoes," the statement read.

The court, which reflected local aesthetics, was designed by hoop-inspired artist Kiefsix.

“The hope is that every baller who steps onto the court will feel a sense of identity, and they will feel proud to be a Filipino baller,” Kiefsix said.

The Philippines is one of the most basketball-crazy nations in the world.

For his part, UAAP Commissioner Xavier Nunag said the court gives players a "primetime feeling."

“Having this court in the heart of Metro Manila is huge. It's different when you play alone in your Barangay. Playing here gives you the primetime feeling, like you’re a part of Filipino basketball culture," Nunag said.

The Courtyard will also host weekly pickup runs, female-only games and regular basketball camps for basketball players.

"Led by Nike athletes and coaches, these camps will deepen the Filipinos’ love for their favorite sport that galvanizes the community," Nike said.