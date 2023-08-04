^

Gilas falls short vs Senegal

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 4, 2023 | 10:05pm
MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas came up short in its second tuneup game in China against African team Senegal, 72-64, Friday night.

With less than two minutes remaining in the game and the deficit still within reach, Senegal hit a dagger of a 3-pointer to extend their lead to nine, 70-61.

June Mar Fajardo then answered with a layup off a pump fake to cut the lead to seven, 70-63.

The Philippines was then able to take the ball back, but a layup by Kiefer Ravena went high off the glass and out.

A couple of free throws iced the game for Senegal.

Ray Parks then split his free throws to end the game.

It was a nip-and-tuck affair for the two teams, with both not getting a huge lead in the middle of the game.

But Senegal’s defense and shooting proved to be too much for Gilas.

Gilas will face the same team in its next game on Sunday, 8 p.m. (Manila time).

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
