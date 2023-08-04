Philippine sports body ready for FIBA World Cup hosting

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) assured that “everything is set” for the country’s hosting of the FIBA World Cup later this month.

In a press briefing Friday morning, PSC chairman Richard Bachmann said that they have done their part as far as funding and equipment are concerned.

“I think, in terms of the job of the PSC, everything is okay. All the equipment passed through PSC already,” Bachmann told reporters.

The Philippines, Japan and Indonesia will host the World Cup slated August 25 to September 10.

Here in the country, the games will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City and Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Meanwhile, the final phase of the competition is set at the MOA Arena from September 5 to 10.

“All the funding from the government has been passed on to the FIBA local organizing committee. We are already prepared for when they arrive,” Bachmann said.

“From the airport to the transportation to security, it is all ready,” he added.