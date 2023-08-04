^

Sports

Philippine sports body ready for FIBA World Cup hosting

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 4, 2023 | 2:55pm
Philippine sports body ready for FIBA World Cup hosting

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) assured that “everything is set” for the country’s hosting of the FIBA World Cup later this month.

In a press briefing Friday morning, PSC chairman Richard Bachmann said that they have done their part as far as funding and equipment are concerned.

“I think, in terms of the job of the PSC, everything is okay. All the equipment passed through PSC already,” Bachmann told reporters.

The Philippines, Japan and Indonesia will host the World Cup slated August 25 to September 10.

Here in the country, the games will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City and Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Meanwhile, the final phase of the competition is set at the MOA Arena from September 5 to 10.

“All the funding from the government has been passed on to the FIBA local organizing committee. We are already prepared for when they arrive,” Bachmann said.

“From the airport to the transportation to security, it is all ready,” he added.

vuukle comment

FIBA

PSC

RICHARD BACHMANN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nationals repulse Iranians

Nationals repulse Iranians

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas kickstarted its Chinese trip in style, beating Asian power Iran, 76-65, in the 2023 Heyuan WUS International...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas thwarts Iran to begin China stint

Gilas thwarts Iran to begin China stint

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas hurdled Iran, 76-65, in its first tune-up game in the Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament in China...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Actub leads Imus dunk fest as Pasig, Marikina triumph

MPBL: Actub leads Imus dunk fest as Pasig, Marikina triumph

1 day ago
Poypoy Actub put on a show as Imus routed Bulacan, 125-66, on Wednesday in an OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League)...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas tackles Iran; China joust also pits Philippines vs Senegal

Gilas tackles Iran; China joust also pits Philippines vs Senegal

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas, minus some ace players, battles Asian rival Iran today in the second day of the Heyuan WUS International...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ndong slams game-winner home as St. Clare escapes UE in UCBL

Ndong slams game-winner home as St. Clare escapes UE in UCBL

1 hour ago
Babacar Ndong scored on an alley-oop with a 1.5 ticks as St. Clare College-Caloocan outlasted University of the East, 82-81,...
Sports
fbtw
Paulo Tatad appointed PSC executive director

Paulo Tatad appointed PSC executive director

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Paulo Francisco Tatad has been named new executive director of The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).
Sports
fbtw
Arcilla returns to familiar territory in Hagedorn Open netfest

Arcilla returns to familiar territory in Hagedorn Open netfest

2 hours ago
Johnny Arcilla returns to the site of one of his many victories, putting his win run and staying power to the test again in...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan explodes with 6-under after 10, shares clubhouse lead

Pagdanganan explodes with 6-under after 10, shares clubhouse lead

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan flashed the form that marked her early campaign on the LPGA Tour and produced a result, albeit incomplete,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with