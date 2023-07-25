^

Jordan Clarkson confirmed to play for Gilas in FIBA World Cup

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 25, 2023 | 4:15pm
Jordan Clarkson confirmed to play for Gilas in FIBA World Cup
Jordan Clarkson
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – NBA star Jordan Clarkson has committed to play for Gilas Pilipinas in next month’s FIBA World Cup. 

The development was confirmed Tuesday by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio to STAR’s Bryan Ulanday. 

Gilas head coach Chot Reyes told reporters on Monday to “wait for the official announcement” regarding Clarkson’s commitment to the national team. 

On Tuesday, Panililio Clarkson will start training with the team on August 6 in China.

The spitfire shooting guard recently signed a contract extension with the Utah Jazz. 

In 61 games last season, Clarkson averaged a career-best 20.8 points per game, along with 4.4 assists and four rebounds. 

He will be a huge offensive boost for the Philippines, which will battle it out against Dominican Republic, Angola and Italy in its World Cup grouping.

