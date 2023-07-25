Jordan Clarkson confirmed to play for Gilas in FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – NBA star Jordan Clarkson has committed to play for Gilas Pilipinas in next month’s FIBA World Cup.

The development was confirmed Tuesday by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio to STAR’s Bryan Ulanday.

IT'S OFFICIAL.



NBA Filipino-American ace Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz will play for the Gilas Pilipinas in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, SBP president Al Panlilio told @PhilippineStar. @PhilstarNews @StarSportsHub — John Bryan Ulanday (@bryanulanday) July 25, 2023

Gilas head coach Chot Reyes told reporters on Monday to “wait for the official announcement” regarding Clarkson’s commitment to the national team.

On Tuesday, Panililio Clarkson will start training with the team on August 6 in China.

Clarkson's arrival will give Gilas almost 3 weeks of preparation time before debuting against Dominican Republic on Aug. 25. @PhilippineStar @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews — John Bryan Ulanday (@bryanulanday) July 25, 2023

The spitfire shooting guard recently signed a contract extension with the Utah Jazz.

In 61 games last season, Clarkson averaged a career-best 20.8 points per game, along with 4.4 assists and four rebounds.

He will be a huge offensive boost for the Philippines, which will battle it out against Dominican Republic, Angola and Italy in its World Cup grouping.