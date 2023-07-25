^

Sports

Jhanlo Sangiao brushes off tag as 'new face' of Team Lakay

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 25, 2023 | 10:16am
Jhanlo Sangiao brushes off tag as 'new face' of Team Lakay
Jhanlo Sangiao
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Second-generation mixed martial star Jhanlo Sangiao is keeping himself grounded and focused on improvement amid talks about the being the next big thing out of the famed Baguio-based Team Lakay stable.

Sangiao made the statement as he works his way up the ONE Championship strawweight division.

One of the more promising athletes left in Team Lakay after a massive exodus led by the likes of former champions Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Kevin Belingon, and Honorio Banario, Sangiao is being tipped as the new torch bearer for the once decorated gym.

But the 21-year-old is keen to keep his head down and continue to focus on what he can control. 

“Nagte-training lang ako at ine-enjoy ko lang ito. Ipapakita ko kung ano yung kaya ko sa loob ng Circle. Yun lang naman yung goal ko eh,” he said.

“Kung sabihin nila na ako yung bagong face ng Team Lakay, pasalamat lang ako pero pinagtatrabahuan ko naman lahat ng ito.”

He faces what may be his biggest test to date as he currently touts an immaculate 3-0 slate in ONE Championship. He will collide with Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu (9-2) in ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs Grigorian at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand on August 5.

In all of his three fights, Sangiao had not gone past the opening round, finishing his opponents via submission.

His most recent victory came last April at the expense of Matias Farinelli, whom he submitted via kneebar.

This time around, the younger Sangiao is also feeling extra motivation after seeing one of his teammates — Carlos Alvarez — take a convincing second-round round victory over Sadegh Ghasemi in ONE Friday Fights 25.

Even as the exodus leaves them wanting, Sangiao has found faith in his teammates.

“Medyo nae-excite ako kasi nanalo yung isang teammate namin, si Carlos. Naha-hype na rin ako na lumaban ulit,” he said. “Nakakatulong din na puro bago ang sparring partners ko kaya energized lahat. Mas focused kami ngayon sa game plan.”

Team Lakay founder Mark Sangiao, who is also Jhanlo’s father, mirrored the sentiment and said that they are on the right track.

“Our next generation of Team Lakay fighters are doing okay for the most part. I can see them working hard and they’re doing their training every day. That’s just how I see it. They train hard and the attendance has been solid,” he said.

His son, meanwhile, didn’t hold back in making a prediction for his fight against 

“Panalo ito,” he said.

vuukle comment

LAKAY

MMA

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kai Sotto absent from Gilas practice; injury status still unknown

Kai Sotto absent from Gilas practice; injury status still unknown

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The seven-foot-three big man was noticeably absent from Monday’s practice at the Meralco Gym in Pasig City.
Sports
fbtw
Senate thwarts PNP to reign supreme in UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off

Senate thwarts PNP to reign supreme in UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off

21 hours ago
Senate, drawing inspired games from its three playing senators, downed Philippine National Police (PNP), 81-72, to win the...
Sports
fbtw

Green pastures

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
For the second straight year, the La Salle men’s basketball team visited this inviting Japanese port city to play a series of exhibition games. The first tour was in September and the Green Archers compiled...
Sports
fbtw

Filipinas, Kiwis Collide

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Its first meeting with New Zealand last September made the Philippines believe that, yes, it could be done against the big girls of football.
Sports
fbtw

Jokic out of World Cup?

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
One less star in Manila.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Senate tops UNTV Cup

11 hours ago
The Senate, drawing inspired games from its three playing senators, downed Philippine National Police (PNP), 81-72, to win the UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off crown Sunday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.
Sports
fbtw

Harman wins with plenty to spare

11 hours ago
American Brian Harman won the British Open by six shots on Sunday, finishing 13 under par to claim his first major title at a rainswept Hoylake.
Sports
fbtw
Joe Gomez De Liano shines as Marikina clobbers Rizal in MPBL

Joe Gomez De Liano shines as Marikina clobbers Rizal in MPBL

16 hours ago
What was expected to be a tight fight turned out to be lopsided as Marikina dumped Rizal XentroMall, 90-70, on Monday in the...
Sports
fbtw
Kurashiki Ablaze asserts might vs Cignal, nears PVL finals

Kurashiki Ablaze asserts might vs Cignal, nears PVL finals

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Kurashiki Ablaze overpowered Cignal, 25-23, 25-16, 25-23, on Monday to remain unscathed and inch closer to claiming a finals...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with