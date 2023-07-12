St. Clare, UE post UCBL wins

MANILA, Philippines – St. Clare College-Caloocan notched its second straight win by downing Centro Escolar University Team B, 72-63, in the PG Flex Linoleum-UCBL Invitational Tournament Tuesday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.

Their confidence buoyed by a stunning 83-77 win over the University of the East Warriors last week, the Saints dominated the Scorpions in the first three quarters before fending off CEU’s torrid comeback to hike their record to 2-1 in the seven-team pre-season tournament.

The defeat was a disappointing one for the Scorpions, who came into game in high spirits following their impressive 85-78 debut win over the Olivarez College Sea Lions last Friday.

UE rebounded from its defeat to St. Clare by clobbering Philippine Women’s University, 95-74, for a 3-1 record — thanks to the dynamic duo of Rain Maga and Vlair Lingolingo who finished with 27 and 22 points, respectively.

PWU is still winless in three games despite getting 16 points from William Luchavez.

Babacar Ndong posted a double-double of 16 boards and 11 points for St. Clare, which also drew 11 points from Megan Galang.

Dylan Barbin paced the Scorpions with 21 points and six rebounds.