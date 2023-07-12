^

Sports

St. Clare, UE post UCBL wins

Philstar.com
July 12, 2023 | 3:17pm
St. Clare, UE post UCBL wins
St. Clare’s Eugene Cabautan (right) and Nikko Angeles celebrate.
UCBL

MANILA, Philippines – St. Clare College-Caloocan notched its second straight win by downing Centro Escolar University Team B, 72-63, in the PG Flex Linoleum-UCBL Invitational Tournament Tuesday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.

Their confidence buoyed by a stunning 83-77 win over the University of the East Warriors last week, the Saints dominated the Scorpions in the first three quarters before fending off CEU’s torrid comeback to hike their record to 2-1 in the seven-team pre-season tournament.

The defeat was a disappointing one for the Scorpions, who came into game in high spirits following their impressive 85-78 debut win over the Olivarez College Sea Lions last Friday.

UE rebounded from its defeat to St. Clare by clobbering Philippine Women’s University, 95-74, for a 3-1 record — thanks to the dynamic duo of Rain Maga and Vlair Lingolingo who finished with 27 and 22 points, respectively.

PWU is still winless in three games despite getting 16 points from William Luchavez.

Babacar Ndong posted a double-double of 16 boards and 11 points for St. Clare, which also drew 11 points from Megan Galang.

Dylan Barbin paced the Scorpions with 21 points and six rebounds.

BASKETBALL

UCBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fan chants fall on deaf ears as Kai Sotto benched anew

Fan chants fall on deaf ears as Kai Sotto benched anew

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Kai Sotto logged his second straight DNP-coach’s decision that left millions of Filipino fans — including a good...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto expected to get minutes this time as Magic face Pacers

Kai Sotto expected to get minutes this time as Magic face Pacers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Kai Sotto gets another shot at proving his worth as Orlando shoots for a bounce-back win against Indiana in the NBA Summer...
Sports
fbtw
Wembanyama bounces back, puts up 27-12 statline in 2nd NBA Summer League game

Wembanyama bounces back, puts up 27-12 statline in 2nd NBA Summer League game

2 days ago
Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's top draft pick, showed improvement in his second game with San Antonio, scoring 27 points in...
Sports
fbtw
American golfer with Filipino roots rules US Women's Open

American golfer with Filipino roots rules US Women's Open

2 days ago
American Allisen Corpuz, who has Filipino lineage, captured her first LPGA victory in dramatic fashion, firing a three-under...
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho, F2 collide as PVL returns from 10-day break

Choco Mucho, F2 collide as PVL returns from 10-day break

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
After a 10-day respite, the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference will resume with a vengeance as it holds a heavy...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mayra Silva to Holly Holm: 'It is my time!'

Mayra Silva to Holly Holm: 'It is my time!'

4 hours ago
UFC Fight Night on Sunday, July 16, represents Brazilian Mayra Silva’s biggest match thus far.
Sports
fbtw
PUBG Mobile launches collaboration with Dragon Ball

PUBG Mobile launches collaboration with Dragon Ball

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
PUBG Mobile has partnered with anime franchise Dragon Ball for theme battle modes, items, skins and areas, which will come...
Sports
fbtw
NBA adopts flopping penalty, expands coach's challenges

NBA adopts flopping penalty, expands coach's challenges

6 hours ago
NBA team owners approved rule changes on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) creating an in-game flopping penalty and expanded...
Sports
fbtw
Messi lands in Florida ahead of Inter Miami move

Messi lands in Florida ahead of Inter Miami move

8 hours ago
Argentine star Lionel Messi landed in Florida on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) ahead of putting the final touches on his...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with