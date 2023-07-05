Vintage Anthony tows NLEX past NorthPort

Sean Anthony came through with 25 big points to go with eight rebounds and three steals to lead the Road Warriors.

Games Friday (Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig)

5 p.m. – Phoenix vs Converge

7:30 p.m. – TNT vs San Miguel Beer

MANILA, Philippines – Sean Anthony delivered a vintage performance to spark NLEX to its first back-to-back win in the PBA on Tour via a 95-87 drubbing of NorthPort Wednesday at the UST Gym.

Forced to play an extended 37-minute duty, Anthony came through with 25 big points to go with eight rebounds and three steals to lead the Road Warriors to a nice follow-up to their previous 102-94 conquest of San Miguel.

NLEX drew level at 3-4 overall with NorthPort, which lost anew following their 89-125 blowout to league-leading Magnolia last time.

Anthony’s impact was felt most in the fourth, where he banged in 10 markers highlighted by a booming triple and a pair of power moves inside that keyed NLEX’ final breakaway.

“Some of our big guys had cramps so I had to play a little more than usual but it was good,” said the 37-year-old Fil-Canadian.

Don Trollano accounted for 12 markers, eight boards and seven assists while Clint Doliguez (14), Kris Rosales (13), Kevin Alas (11) and Ben Adamos (10-9) chipped in double figures in this victory.

“It’s a good team win. A lot of guys stepped up in the end. Kevin had some shots, Don was big as well in the fourth and we had some stops when needed,” said Anthony.

Paul Zamar, with 22 points, nine rebounds and six dimes, and JM Calma, with 17-7, showed the way for the Batang Pier, who are now on a mild skid.

The scores:

NLEX 95 – Anthony 25, Doliguez 14, Rosales 13, Trollano 12, Alas 11, Adamos 10, Pascual 6, Guissani 2, Nieto 2, Paniamogan 0

NorthPort 87 – Zamar 22, Calma 17, Ayaay 13, Tolentino 9, Santos 7, Munzon 6, Yu 6, Salado 3, Balagasay 2, Gabriel 2, Comboy 0, Bauzon 0

Quarterscores: 23-24, 52-44, 67-66, 95-87.