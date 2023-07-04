VCT Ascensions: NAOS Esports tops group stages, enters playoffs

MANILA, Philippines — NAOS Esports has emerged on top of Group Alpha after a 3-1 record in the group stages of the Valorant Challengers Tour (VCT) Ascensions at the Pullman Grande Sukhumvit Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Filipino champions had a rocky start in their first match against Vietnam's Fancy United Esports after a miscommunication with the teams forced a restart to the game. This caused discord among some fans who pointed out NAOS Esports’ advantage in knowing Fancy United Esports' agent pool. While it was still the Vietnam squad that took Map 1, NAOS was able to secure the reverse sweep, 2-1.

Their next opponent would be tournament favorite XERXIA of Thailand. The team has seen their fair share of international tournaments, having participated in the Valorant Masters and Champions in 2022. A rocky NAOS Esports managed to take Map One but eventually fell 1-2 against the Thai team.

Knowing what was at stake — an outright passage to the semis — NAOS Esports outlasted Indonesia's BOOM Esports in a tight match, 2-1, and swept Taiwanese's ONE Team to secure the top spot of Group Alpha.

The playoffs will commence on July 7, with NAOS Esports awaiting the winner of the first quarterfinal match on July 8 at 5 p.m. (Manila time).