^

Sports

Azkals get shot in the arm with Weiss return

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
June 8, 2023 | 2:49pm
Azkals get shot in the arm with Weiss return
Michael Weiss
Photo from the-afc.com

MANILA, Philippines – Comebacking German coach Michael Weiss has been tasked to re-energize the Philippine Azkals program and chart its course toward Asian-caliber status.

“What we’re doing right now is we’re trying to reinvigorate the Philippine Azkals and the reentry of coach Michael into the system will be a key element,” team manager Dan Palami said Thursday as he joined Philippine Football Federation president Nonong Araneta and general-secretary Edwin Gastanes in welcoming Weiss back in the fold.

“He knows almost all the players and with the short time that we have for the coach to get to know the players, I think the advantage is that he knows almost everybody already.”

Weiss had his first tour of duty in 2011 to 2013, a stint highlighted by a bronze medal in the 2012 AFC Challenge Cup and a 21-11-12 win-draw-loss record.

He signed an initial one-year contract for his second tenure, taking the reins as the Azkals gear up for the joint qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2027 AFC Asian Cup in November.

Prior to that, Weiss will prepare the Pinoy booters for a pair of friendlies against Nepal and Chinese-Taipei on June 15 and 19, respectively, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

More friendlies are being arranged for the next Fifa windows in September and October to get the team equipped before plunging into action in the second round of qualifiers. The Azkals must finish in the top 2 of their group to get an outright ticket to the Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia and advance to Round 3 of the World Cup Qualifiers.

“I’m eager to start. At the end of the day, we’re here to win games and to push the whole program forward. It might not be the most exciting times now but we want to start again and re-ignite the things we had before,” Weiss said.

Weiss believes the Azkals have the tools to be a regular fixture in the Continental meet.

“If we can make it to the World Cup that would be surreal. Is it realistic? The Asian Cup, for sure. The Azkals must play in every Asian Cup,” he said.

“We have quality players. If we can bring them here and play together on a regular basis (then the Asian Cup is achievable),” he added.

The Azkals had its first and so far only Asian Cup appearance in 2019 in the UAE, where they lost to Korea, China and Kyrgyz Republic in the group stage. They missed out on a return trip in the next competition set January 12 to February 10 next year in Qatar.

AZKALS

FOOTBALL

MICHAEL WEISS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Boxing poised to get knocked out of Olympics after Paris 2024

Boxing poised to get knocked out of Olympics after Paris 2024

7 hours ago
The International Olympic Committee finally ran out of patience with boxing's rulers, casting doubt over the sport's inclusion...
Sports
fbtw

JC, JB together unlikely

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
It will come down to a choice between Jordan Clarkson and Justin Brownlee as Gilas’ naturalized player for the FIBA World Cup this year.
Sports
fbtw
Edu: I&rsquo;m good to go

Edu: I’m good to go

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Fil-Nigerian AJ Edu said yesterday he’s 100 percent healthy, fully recovered from ACL surgeries on both knees and ready...
Sports
fbtw
Explosive Nunes-Aldana, Oliveira-Dariush bouts slated in UFC 288

Explosive Nunes-Aldana, Oliveira-Dariush bouts slated in UFC 288

By Rick Olivares | 23 hours ago
This week, the UFC returns to the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada for UFC 289, with No. 1 women's pound-for-pound...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi, 2 other Pinay pros chase US Women's Open slots

Malixi, 2 other Pinay pros chase US Women's Open slots

By Jan Veran | 23 hours ago
Amateur Rianne Malixi and pros Pauline del Rosario and Sunshine Baraquiel clash with 75 other mix of bidders from all over...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272396
            [Title] => Amateur Singson cops ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge title
            [Summary] => Mafy Singson closed out with a steady 71 that proved too much for her rivals to overcome as she bested Daniella Uy by three while thwarting fellow amateur Lois Kaye Go’s late rally.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 14:59:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/mafy-singson-golf_2023-06-08_14-59-2066_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272390
            [Title] => Nuggets' Jokic, Murray make NBA history with triple-doubles in Game 3
            [Summary] => Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray carved out a slice of NBA history, both notching 30-point triple-doubles as the Denver Nuggets downed the Miami Heat, 109-94, to regain the upper hand in the NBA Finals.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 13:53:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/murray-jokic-denver-nuggets-nba-finals_2023-06-08_13-53-5494_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272387
            [Title] => Heat's Spoeltra rues 'not offering much resistance' vs Nuggets in Game 3
            [Summary] => Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra admitted his team had been "pummeled" in the paint in their 109-94 defeat to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 on the NBA Finals and had failed to respond to the challenge.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 13:30:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/aaron-gordon-denver-nuggets-nba-finals_2023-06-08_13-30-22308_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272386
            [Title] => MPBL: Hot-shooting Cabanag lifts Caloocan past Negros
            [Summary] => Caloocan banked on Jeramer Cabanag's hot hands to nip Negros, 84-82.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 13:20:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/jeramer-cabanag-mpbl_2023-06-08_13-20-11587_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272385
            [Title] => Aspirants from 29 countries race for glory in Subic IRONMAN 70.3
            [Summary] => While focus will be on the Century Tuna full IRONMAN Philippines, a mix of fearless bidders from at least 29 countries mount their own drive for top honors in the Subic IRONMAN 70.3.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 13:15:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/07/24/ironmanjpg_2022-07-24_11-20-01873_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Amateur Singson cops ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge title

Amateur Singson cops ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge title

1 hour ago
Mafy Singson closed out with a steady 71 that proved too much for her rivals to overcome as she bested Daniella Uy by three...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets' Jokic, Murray make NBA history with triple-doubles in Game 3

Nuggets' Jokic, Murray make NBA history with triple-doubles in Game 3

2 hours ago
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray carved out a slice of NBA history, both notching 30-point triple-doubles as the Denver Nuggets...
Sports
fbtw
Heat's Spoeltra rues 'not offering much resistance' vs Nuggets in Game 3

Heat's Spoeltra rues 'not offering much resistance' vs Nuggets in Game 3

3 hours ago
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra admitted his team had been "pummeled" in the paint in their 109-94 defeat to the Denver Nuggets...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Hot-shooting Cabanag lifts Caloocan past Negros

MPBL: Hot-shooting Cabanag lifts Caloocan past Negros

3 hours ago
Caloocan banked on Jeramer Cabanag's hot hands to nip Negros, 84-82.
Sports
fbtw
Aspirants from 29 countries race for glory in Subic IRONMAN 70.3

Aspirants from 29 countries race for glory in Subic IRONMAN 70.3

3 hours ago
While focus will be on the Century Tuna full IRONMAN Philippines, a mix of fearless bidders from at least 29 countries mount...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with