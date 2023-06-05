Kaya Womenâ€™s secures 7s 3-peat

^

Kaya Women’s secures 7s 3-peat

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
June 5, 2023 | 9:38am
Kaya defeated a tough Tuloy sa Don Bosco side in the finals, 2-1, to win all three women’s titles so far.
Jihan Ivy Caparros

MANILA, Philippines – It is for now the greatest season in Kaya history. Not only did their men’s 11v11 squad win their first every top-flight title in the Philippines Football League a week or so ago, but their women’s 7x7 team captured a three-peat in the AIA 7s Football Tournament at the McKinley Hill Stadium in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Kaya defeated a tough Tuloy sa Don Bosco side in the finals, 2-1, to win all three women’s titles so far.

Midfielder Charisa Lemoran struck first for Kaya when she found herself unmarked from the top right side of Tuloy’s goal. 

Tuloy sa Don Bosco equalized in the second half.

With seven minutes left in the game, a long pass from Lemoran to Kyra Dimandaal was miscontrolled by the latter. Tuloy’s goalkeeper snagged the ball but mistakenly dropped it right in front of Dimandaal, who booted the ball in for the winning goal. 

“We finished the season with 12 consecutive wins,” pointed out Kaya head coach Let Dimzon. “We have a mix of talented veterans and young players who we are developing. In spite of that, we had great chemistry and this greatly helped us in rotating players.”

“The final result was through the combine efforts and dedication of our entire team. I cannot be more proud than that because of what we achieved,” he added.

Dimzon also won a personal double as the college team she coaches — Far Eastern University also bagged the UAAP women’s crown (along with the school claiming a rare trifecta as they also won in the men’s and boys’ division).

