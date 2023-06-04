Wycoco, Chope stop foes in URCC 85

Allen Wycoco (left) and Will Chope retained their respective URCC titles with impressive wins.

MANILA, Philippines – Allen Wycoco bucked exhaustion and stopped Dondon “Rugbiboy” Serrano, while Will Chope defended his title against a former foe in Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) 85: Underdog at the DD Night Club in Tomas Morato, Quezon City last week.

Wycoco banked on his superb boxing experience to exploit Serrano’s lack of stamina and score a fourth-round technical knockout win to retain the bareknuckle boxing welterweight belt.

“My coach instructed me to use my boxing skills, use my footwork and clinch wisely. I’m tired but he felt more exhausted than me so I continue fighting,” said Wycoco, who before joining the Dyincredible Fighting and Fitness Center was an amateur boxer based in New Zealand. “I salute Serrano for fighting with a lot of heart. I know he’s tired but he still wanted to fight. I caught him though.”

The unbeaten, 32-year old Wycoco — coached by active mixed martial artist Rolando Dy — caught Serrano with various combinations in the third and fourth rounds before the referee halted the fight with 2:44 left as he improved his win-loss record to 2-0.

Meanwhile, Chope, a former Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter, exacted revenge in just the first few seconds of the first round by submitting Brian Paule with a rear naked choke to keep the URCC welterweight interim crown.

“I’m a man of my words and this is my 136th MMA professional fight. I did everything in the URCC for 12 years and I am thankful to Alvin [Aguilar],” said the 32-year-old Chope, who improved his win-loss record to 42-19.

The card, organized by URCC founding president Alvin Aguilar and URCC co-owner and general manager Aleksandr Sofronov, is supported by Crazywin and DD Night Club.

In the preliminary matches, Rhyle Lugo blasted Richard Lachica via second-round TKO in their featherweight fight; while Tokartzhy Ushqyn also scored a second-round TKO win in his lightweight battle versus Dave Morata.

In a bareknuckle featherweight fight, Dan Ascano knocked out Gerardo Sismundo in the first round.

In Philippine Mixed Martial Arts Federation bouts, Jerald Vellarde bested John Vallega via unanimous decision at lightweight; while Catherine Soria crushed Jessa Sarabia in the third round via technical knockout in women’s strawweight battle.

Tristan De Mena beat Shidjiroh Delantar in the second round via technical knockout win in light heavyweight bout; while and Paolo Cruz whipped Gemil Clarinio with a rear naked choke in the first round of their amateur bantamweight bout.

In slap battle, Boy Kagang Jeffrey Castos beat Alex Tuazon Boy Tattoo via unanimous decision; while Makahighlord Gerald Gabonada defeated Milarde Hugo Pongde also via unanimous decision.