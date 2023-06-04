^

California Academy rules inaugural GVIL

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
June 4, 2023 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — California Academy warded off Naga College Foundation, 25-18, 18-25, 25-14, 25-19, and reigned supreme in the inaugural Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (GVIL) yesterday at the San Andres Gym in Malate Manila.

The duo of Jelaica Gajero and Casiey Dongallo proved too much to handle anew by combining for 35 points to anchor California’s 5-0 sweep of the historic tilt backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Potato Corner, Peri-Peri and R&B Tea with the City of Manila as government cooperation partner.

Gajero fired 18 points while Donggalo rifled in 17 with Jenalyn Umayam adding 13 in the stellar run of California Academy.

