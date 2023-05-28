^

Del Rosario makes cut but falls 12 shots adrift

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 28, 2023 | 2:00pm
Pauline del Rosario
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Pauline del Rosario carded a one-over 74 to salvage one of the last spots in the final round of the Inova Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship now led by Italian Roberta Liti Florida Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Del Rosario snapped out of a birdie-less 76 start Friday with three birdies, including on Nos. 17 and 18 of the par-73 El Campeon course in Howey-in-the-Hills, but still faltered with four bogeys that hampered her fightback in the 54-hole championship serving as the eighth leg of this year’s Epson Tour.

But it proved enough to tie her with 13 others for 56th spots at 150 heading to the last 18 holes of the $200,000 tournament.

The power-hitting ICTSI-backed shotmaker opted for a subdued 262-yard driving norm but still missed five fairways. She also reached the greens in regulation 12 times but wound up with 30 putts.

But three other Filipinas fell by the wayside with Abby Arevalo, previously in the hunt with an opening 74, missing the cut by one with a 76, marred by four bogeys against a birdie. She finished with a 151.

Fil-Am Clariss Guce also bowed out of the race with a second 77 for a 154 while Chanelle Avaricio failed to advance again with a 155 although she improved from a 79 with a 76.

Liti, meanwhile, took charge with a 67 for a 138, dislodging erstwhile leader Jiwon Jeon of Korea, who pooled a 139 after a 73. American Lindy Duncan stayed in the hunt with a 141 after matching Liti’s six-under card.

PAULINE DEL ROSARIO
