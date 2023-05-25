^

Filipinas FIFA Women's World Cup kits launched

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 25, 2023 | 2:47pm
'Alab ng Puso'. The third kit in red is a suitable parallel to the Filipinas’ fiery passion and unbridled courage.
adidas Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women’s national football team are armed and ready to represent the flag — both literally and figuratively — at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup as adidas recently revealed their official jerseys for the tournament.

It was a highly anticipated event held at the BGC Amphitheater in Taguig City last May 16 where the team’s official outfitters came out with the Filipinas’ first-ever official kits.

The sportswear brand created three kits for the Filipinas, drawing inspiration from the Philippine flag, for the home, away, and third kits of the national team.

They are set to flaunt the kits officially in the World Cup, but will also be likely to use them during friendlies leading up to their stint in New Zealand.

“We’re really delighted to be able to share this, finally, with everyone. It’s been a rapid turnaround from signing a contract with the PFF in February, to be able to showcase now some merchandise, three kits, not just two, three kits that the team will wear now, officially, in all their games,” said adidas Philippines general manager Anthony Frangos.

The kits, apart from their designation as home, away and third kits, also have distinct names.

The home kit, primarily blue, is dubbed as “Sipa at Tiyaga”, while the away kit, which is a dazzling white, is called “Ang Bagong Yugto”.

The third kit, which is red and features white stripes, has been named “Alab ng Puso”.

The Filipinas, who got to see and wear the kits for the first time during the reveal, and even modeled it to those in attendance, raved about having something to represent them.

“The first time that we saw the players’ kits, they have a very nice feel, they’re very comfy. I like the shorts, I think it’s overall very comfy.” said Filipinas forward Chandler McDaniel.

“[I] was not sure about what the designs were going to be, we were super excited to see. I really like them. I like the white one. I’m glad I got to wear that one. I like the other two too, but I like the stripes and I really like that they all have all of our colors on it. I think that it’s really good that it’s able to represent our flag.” she added.

Apart from the kits, adidas also released fan merchandise that were branded with a Filipinas logo. The collection features hats, bags, shirts, outerwear, among others.

“The fan gear also makes every Filipino’s ability to support the team right, and show their support, irrespective of their price points they are able to afford,” said Frangos. 

“So it’s exciting, I think it’s great for football in the Philippines and great, definitely, for the Philippines,” he added.

As for when the kits will be available for the public, Frangos noted that reservations will begin on June 12, Independence Day. 

He also said that the brand will be making sure that Filipinas fans around the world will be able to access the kits, through adidas’ partnership with Bootcamp.

“All Filipino fans, irrespective of where they live, will be able to show their support for the Filipinas and purchase the jerseys and they will ship it,” he said.

For the price points, Frangos said there wasn’t any set price just yet for the kits, but will likely mirror those of adidas’ other football kits.

