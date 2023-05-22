^

Sports

Heat scorch Celtics in Game 3 to near sweep

Philstar.com
May 22, 2023 | 11:10am
Heat scorch Celtics in Game 3 to near sweep
Gabe Vincent of the Miami Heat shoots a 3-point basket against Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals at the Kaseya Center on May 21, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Megan Briggs / Getty Images / AFP

MIAMI – The Miami Heat knocked the stuffing out of the Boston Celtics on Sunday (Monday, Manila time), powering to a 128-102 victory to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

The Heat, who host game four on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila), are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals. 

The Celtics though are battling the weight of history — no NBA team has rallied from 0-3 down to win a best-of-seven playoff series. 

Heat talisman Jimmy Butler scored 16 points and Bam Adebayo scored 13. But it was point guard Gabe Vincent who led the way, connecting on 11 of 14 shots from the field, including six of nine from 3-point range, on the way to a game-high 29 points for Miami.

Duncan Robinson added 22 points off the bench for Miami, who are vying to become just the second eighth-seeded team, after the 1999 New York Knicks, to reach the NBA Finals.

Unlike in their first two wins of the series in Boston, there would be no need for the Heat to claw back a double-digit deficit to triumph.

In front of a pumped-up crowd at Kaseya Center in Miami, the Heat dominated, Boston unable to build on an early 3-point lead in the face of a total team effort from the hosts on both ends of the floor.

Boston star Jayson Tatum scored 14 points and Jaylen Brown added 12, but Tatum made just one of his seven 3-point attempts and Brown missed all seven of his as the Celtics connected on just 11 of their 42 3-point attempts.

Miami led by as many as 33 in the third quarter, shooting 56.8% from the field as they limited the Celtics to less than 39.8%.

"As you can tell, the rim was as big as the ocean for everybody," said Adebayo — who thrilled the crowd with a pair of alley-oop dunks and a spin around Brown for a one-handed slam.

"(We were) making the extra pass, making the right pass and everybody played together."

Caleb Martin scored 18 points off the bench for Miami. Max Strus chipped in 10 and the Heat didn't miss a beat when veteran Kevin Love departed after less than five minutes with an injury.

The Heat closed a fast-paced, physical first quarter on a 9-2 scoring run to lead 30-22 and pushed their lead to as many as 22 points in the second quarter.

Boston managed to cut the gap, but with the Celtics again struggling from 3-point range and with turnovers, Miami's 61-46 halftime lead represented the biggest halftime deficit faced by Boston this post-season.

There would be no re-set for the Celtics in the third quarter.

Miami outscored them 32-17 in the period to take a 93-63 lead into the fourth.

Tatum and Brown combined for just three baskets in the third, Miami's dominance evident on back-to-back Boston possessions midway through the third — Adebayo blocking Tatum's shot on one and Martin coming up with a steal to set up a Strus 3-pointer.

BOSTON CELTICS

MIAMI HEAT

NBA

NBA PLAYOFFS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

TNT, Ginebra to vie in EASL

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial yesterday confirmed that Governors’ Cup champion TNT and runner-up Barangay Ginebra will represent the league in the inaugural eight-team EASL home-and-away season to start in...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron still believes as Lakers head for playoff exit

LeBron still believes as Lakers head for playoff exit

19 hours ago
LeBron James refused to concede defeat on Saturday after the Los Angeles Lakers slumped to a playoff loss to Denver that leaves...
Sports
fbtw

Defense, Sporting Arms Show at SMX

11 hours ago
All is set for the 29th Defense and Sporting Arms Show featuring the latest firearms, accessories, and sporting goods on display on May 25-29 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.
Sports
fbtw

Jahns upbeat about tour return

11 hours ago
Keanu Jahns returns to Villamor with high hopes of scoring a breakthrough, being free from injury that had sidelined him after yielding the ICTSI Villamor Match Play crown last December.
Sports
fbtw

Saludar leads JGFP FCG winners

11 hours ago
Felix Saludar submitted a final round of 11-over par 83 to win the 13-14 boys category of the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines organized FCG Callaway World Junior Golf Championship qualifier recently at...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hungry Korean golfer seeks elusive win in ICTSI PH Masters

Hungry Korean golfer seeks elusive win in ICTSI PH Masters

14 minutes ago
While Harmie Constantino and Daniella Uy look to bring their brewing rivalry to the next level in the ICTSI Villamor Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Messi, Argentina to play Australia in China friendly

Messi, Argentina to play Australia in China friendly

54 minutes ago
Lionel Messi will lead world champions Argentina in a friendly against Australia in Beijing, the country said on Monday, followed...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino table tennis players praised for SEA Games campaign

Filipino table tennis players praised for SEA Games campaign

1 hour ago
Table tennis officials hailed the performance of the Philippine national team in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh,...
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret ends miracle run in VCT Pacific

Team Secret ends miracle run in VCT Pacific

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Team Secret suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of South Korean team Gen.G Esports, 1-2, ending their Valorant Challengers...
Sports
fbtw
AFP edges NHA, forges UNTV Cup finals duel vs Judiciary

AFP edges NHA, forges UNTV Cup finals duel vs Judiciary

2 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Cavaliers outlasted the NHA Home Masters, 81-74, in their sudden-death game and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with