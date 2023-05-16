^

After Nisperos, Akari to go after Eya Laure

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 16, 2023 | 3:03pm
MANILA, Philippines – Akari won the race to acquire Ateneo superstar Faith Nisperos. Now the Chargers are throwing its hat in the ring to acquire another prized college jewel — University of Santo Tomas’ Eya Laure.

“Mag-signing na kami soon,” Akari team mananger Mozzy Ravena told The STAR on Tuesday, referring to Nisperos’ acquisition.

Nisperos, who decided not to play her final UAAP eligibility year, will be a key addition to a promising franchise that has shored up its roster by signing up veterans Dindin Manabat, Bang Pineda and Eli Soyud early this year.

Ravena said they’re now filling one of the team’s biggest needs — the middle blocker spot — where she hopes it could be the talented Laure.

“Middle na lang naming,” said Ravena. “Sana me pag-asa pa sa kanya (Laure). Grabe yun if ever makuha namin.”

Laure, however, has yet to decide whether she’ll play her final year with the Tigresses or turn pro.

But whether or not Laure accepts Akari’s offer sheet, Ravena wants to relish first the chance of having a young talent like Nisperos who has a potential to turn into one of the league’s top draws.

“Aalagaan namin yan, franchise player material yan,” said Ravena of Nisperos.

