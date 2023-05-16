^

Sports

Baltazar puts up 25-21 statline as Pampanga extends MPBL win streak

Philstar.com
May 16, 2023 | 12:43pm
Baltazar puts up 25-21 statline as Pampanga extends MPBL win streak
Putting his 6-foot-9 frame to good use, Justine Baltazar fired 25 points and grabbed 21 rebounds to lead Pampanga to a 7-0 record in the elimination round of the 29-team tournament.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – The Pampanga Giant Lanterns leaned on another monster game from Justine Baltazar to trounce the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo, 76-68, on Monday and stretch their winning streak in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Bacoor Strike Gym in Cavite.

Putting his 6-foot-9 frame to good use, Baltazar fired 25 points and grabbed 21 rebounds to lead Pampanga to a 7-0 record in the elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

With Baltazar also posting three assists, two steals and two blocks, the Giant Lanterns led throughout and by as many as 21 points, 58-37, in handing the Batang Kankaloo their fourth defeat in nine games.

Homegrown Jayson Castro Apolonio also shone for Pampanga with 14 points plus six rebounds, and so did Kurt Spencer Reyson with 13 points, including three triples, and six rebounds.

Michael John Garcia and Archie Concepcion added nine and seven points, respectively, for Pampanga, which ruled the boards, 57-39, and had more second-chance points, 18-8.

Bacoor won the Battle of Cavite with a 60-50 conquest of neighbor Imus in the nightcap.

James Kwekuteye and Jimboy Pasturan provided the scoring sock for Bacoor with 18 and 17, respectively, while Mark Yee and Jammer Jamito took care of the rebounds with 11 and 10, respectively, for the Strikers, who climbed to 8-1.

Imus slipped to 3-5 despite the 12-point, 12-rebound effort of Jaymar Gimpayan, the 11-point, 14-rebound output of Marc Pingris and the 11-point contribution of Mac Cardona.

The Batangas City Embassy Chill bounced back with a 78-70 victory over the Rizal XentroMall Golden Coolers in the opener.

Batangas, which drew 13 points from Juneric Baloria and 11 from Jeckster Apinan, climbed to 7-2 as 10 other Athletics scored two points or more.

Rizal, which fell to 2-8, got 14 points each from Alvin John Capobres and Troy Mallillin and 12 from Jeric James Pido.

The MPBL visits the Laguna Sports Complex in Sta. Cruz on Tuesday with a triple bill pitting Bacolod against San Juan at 4 p.m., Sarangani against Zamboanga at 6 p.m., and Laguna against Pasig at 8 p.m.

BASKETBALL

JUSTINE BALTAZAR

MPBL
