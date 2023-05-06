^

Casimero returns, fights Namibian at Okada

May 6, 2023 | 10:54am
Casimero returns, fights Namibian at Okada
John Riel Casimero
MANILA, Philippines — Former world champion John Riel Casimero will be fighting again in the country after four years, taking on Namibia's Fillipus Nghitumbwa in a super bantamweight bout at the Okada Resort Hotel in Parañaque City on May 13.

Meanwhile, fellow Filipino Weljon Mindoro will challenge reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific super welterweight champion Takeshi Inoue of Japan in the chief supporting bout in the card organized by Treasure Boxing Promotions in cooperation with Johnny Elorde Management International.

“It’s good to be back fighting on Philippine soil after four years,” said Casimero, whose last fight in Manila was in August 2019, when he knocked out Mexican Cesar Ramirez in the 10th round to annex the then-vacant WBO interim bantamweight belt.

“I am very excited to fight in front of fellow Filipinos,” he added

Johnny Elorde, son of the legendary Gabriel "Flash" Elorde, said Casimero's upcoming bout could be a stepping stone for the 34-year-old warrior from Ormoc City as he seeks to become a four-division world champion.

“John Riel is an exciting fighter, a world-class athlete with a great charisma, so this is another great opportunity for him. This fight is also a huge treat to all Filipino boxing fans who want to watch him fight again,” Elorde said.

Casimero is coming off a second-round knockout win over Japanese Ryo Akaho in his super bantamweight debut last December in Incheon, South Korea.

In the other schedule fights, flyweight Vince Paras will take on Japanese Ayumi Hanada; Carlo Demecillo will battle Japanese Jun Ikegawa in a super bantamweight clash; and Giemel Magramo will collide with Thai fighter Phissanu Chimsunthorn in a super flyweight duel.

Arnel Baconaje will go up against Jhon Gemino for the vacant Philippine super featherweight belt, while John Vincent Pangga will face Jonathan Francisco in a six-round bantamweight bout.

Fights begin at 11 a.m.

