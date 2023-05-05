^

Sports

UP football player Sangare dies

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 5, 2023 | 10:24am
UP's Yoro Sangare
UP men's football team

MANILA, Philippines – UP men's football team member Yoro Sangare passed away on Thursday. He was 22.

Sangare's cause of death remains unknown as the Diliman-based booter has undergone an autopsy.

Sangare studied physical education in UP and was already in his third year.

The football player from Mali wasn't able to suit up for the Fighting Maroons this season after he got injured during a friendly match prior to the start of the season.

“He was very driven, hardworking, and very kind. He was the kindest person I’ve ever met,” said UP assistant coach Popoy Clarino. “He started training with us a year before he got in.

“Because of his dedication and hard work, we took a chance with him. He really wanted to bring his talent to UP. He will be missed but we are going to celebrate his life," he continued.

Sangare was honored during UP's faceoff with FEU and Ateneo's rivalry match with DLSU at the UP Diliman Football Field Thursday with moments of silence before kick-off.

UP ended UAAP Season 85 at fifth place after drawing with FEU in the match as Arturo Alleje scored a brace for the Fighting Maroons.

Sangare was also honored at Casobe Resort in Calatagan before UST and NU contested the UAAP Season 85 women's 3x3 basketball championship.

