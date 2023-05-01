^

Sports

MPBL, GAB team up to thwart game-fixing, 'ligang labas' incidents

Philstar.com
May 1, 2023 | 3:35pm
MPBL, GAB team up to thwart game-fixing, 'ligang labas' incidents
MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes (left) and GAB chairman Atty. Richard Clarin

MANILA, Philippines – The MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) and the GAB (Games and Amusements Board) will work together for the betterment of the league and local basketball in general.

GAB Chairman Atty Richard Clarin and MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes made this commitment on Sunday during the welcome dinner tendered by the league for the 29 member teams competing in the ongoing OKBet-MPBL Fifth Season and its sponsors at the Palacio de Maynila in Malate.

According to Duremdes, apart from providing livelihood and promoting basketball at the grassroots level, MPBL CEO and Founder Manny Pacquiao intends to protect the players and teams from unscrupulous elements.

Clarin, who served as the keynote speaker of the event, concurred and said the country's regulatory and supervisory body for professional sports is bound to protect the integrity of the sport and the MPBL.

Reiterating the 3Ps (Promote, professionalize and Protect) advocacy of the agency, Clarin warned the players from getting involved in game-fixing as well as playing in Ligang Labas without informing their mother teams, the MPBL and the GAB, otherwise their licenses will either be suspended or blacklisted.

He added that the GAB and the MPBL will be conducting random drug testing.

Earlier, MPBL executive Joe Ramos thanked the league's major sponsors led by OKBet, which was represented by Robert Chen, Anta, Xtreme, Suzuki Philippines, Molten and Buracai de Laiya.

MPBL Operations head Emmer Oreta, on the other hand, reconfirmed that the league will be taking a break from August 25 to September 10 to give way to the 2023 FIBA World Cup the Philippines will be co-hosting with Japan and Indonesia.

Pacquiao was unable to attend the event he initiated after being hit by jet lag following his arrival from the United States.

GAB

GAMES AND AMUSEMENTS BOARD

KENNETH DUREMDES

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Nuggets blast Suns in opener

17 hours ago
Jamal Murray scored 20 of his game-high 34 points in the second half and added nine assists, Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 19 rebounds and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 125-107 in Game 1 of the Western...
Sports
fbtw
Looney's rebounding helps Warriors rout Kings and advance

Looney's rebounding helps Warriors rout Kings and advance

7 hours ago
Stephen Curry's epic 50-point effort stole the spotlight, but Kevon Looney grabbed 21 rebounds to deliver his own heroics...
Sports
fbtw
Song Yadong inches closer to UFC bantamweight title shot

Song Yadong inches closer to UFC bantamweight title shot

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
The Kung Fu Kid is a few steps closer from possibly becoming China’s first male UFC champion.
Sports
fbtw

New Crispa-Toyota memories

By Bill Velasco | 17 hours ago
It may seem unfathomable that bitter rivals, mortal enemies could bury the hatchet and come together in fellowship, more so if they were part of the most famous rivalry in Philippine sports.
Sports
fbtw
Tams drub Falcons, make stepladder semis

Tams drub Falcons, make stepladder semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
And the stage is set.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Super oppa: NASA astronaut, Navy SEAL Jonny Kim now also a Naval Aviator

Super oppa: NASA astronaut, Navy SEAL Jonny Kim now also a Naval Aviator

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
At 39, Jonny has not stopped from taking courses and degrees that many would find intimidating to pursue. 
Sports
fbtw
Alfie there for you! Feel at home at the Alley that 'gets' your trip and feels
Sponsored

Alfie there for you! Feel at home at the Alley that 'gets' your trip and feels

By May Dedicatoria | 2 days ago
Dubbed Alfie Alley, the street-meets-art public event thanked and celebrated the pouring love of Metro Manila patrons to Alfonso...
Sports
fbtw
Comm&Sense &ndash; Roar leads Philippine Gold Winners in 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

Comm&Sense – Roar leads Philippine Gold Winners in 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

4 days ago
Fresh off its seven-trophy win and Agency of the Year nomination in the Anvil Awards, PR Agency Comm&Sense and its affiliate...
Sports
fbtw
Cathay Pacific replaces passenger's toy plane destroyed by NAIA Customs

Cathay Pacific replaces passenger's toy plane destroyed by NAIA Customs

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Cathay Pacific replaced the toy plane that was destroyed by a Bureau of Customs (BOC) official that went viral earlier this...
Sports
fbtw
Sand, sea and fun activities in Boracay with Sun Life
Sponsored

Sand, sea and fun activities in Boracay with Sun Life

6 days ago
Summer is in full force, and Sun Life Philippines is one with Filipinos in welcoming the season with bright and fun activities...
Sports
fbtw
Vintage vibes? Classic scooters are making a comeback on Metro Manila roads
Sponsored

Vintage vibes? Classic scooters are making a comeback on Metro Manila roads

7 days ago
Statistics have recorded an astounding 7.1% growth in motorcycle sales since 2022 which is the highest ever and puts the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with