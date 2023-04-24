^

Sports

Rensy Bajar named new Letran Knights coach

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 24, 2023 | 5:35pm
Rensy Bajar named new Letran Knights coach

MANILA, Philippines – Rensy Bajar has transitioned from a bitter rival as a former San Beda star in the mid-90s to Letran’s new coach in the coming NCAA Season 99 basketball wars in July.

The 47-year-old Bajar made the jump after he signed a two-year contract as the Knights’ mentor for the next two years, taking over from now Northporth coach Bonnie Tan.

Bajar has inherited a roster headed by the seasoned, championship-tested Kurt Reyson, Paolo Javillonar, Kobe Monje, and Andrey Guarino as they gun for an ambitious four-peat feat.

"We're just continuing the legacy sa kung ano mang sinimulan ni coach Bonnie, yung winning culture na nabuo na dito sa Letran," said Bajar, who also suited up in the PBA for the defunct Shell and Alaska teams more than two decades ago.

Letran has also retained assistant coaches Raymund Tiongco and Lou Gatumbato, conditioning coach Rap Avenido, and assistant team manager Joey Uy, with the additions of Matthew Sia and John Paul Caparas in the staff to make the transition smooth.

"Nangangako kaming coaches every game na ibibigay namin ang lahat. Mahirap man pero lahat posibleng mangyari," said Bajar.

