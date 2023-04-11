^

Sports

Wolves, JGDL target title

Bill Velasco - Philstar.com
April 11, 2023 | 12:05am
Wolves, JGDL target title
Juan Gomez de Liaño
Sourced photo

In only his sixth month with a rookie Lithuanian team, Juan Gomez de Liano of the Philippines is two games away from winning a European basketball championship. 

The BC Wolves, which took over an existing franchise based in Alytus, Lithuania in June, have qualified for the European North Basketball League (ENBL) semifinals on Tuesday night at Arena Ostrow in Poland at 10 p.m. (Manila time). Should the Wolves win, they play in the finals the following night. 

Gomez de Liano, who played for the Philippine national team and was PBA D-League Most Valuable Player, joined the club in October. He became the first homegrown male basketball player to play professionally in Europe.

After a nervous, scoreless start in his debut, Gomez de Liano fired 22 points and registered five steals and four assists against Valmiera Glass Via on the road. Since then, the 6’1” point guard has averaged 4 points and 1.4 assists in only 10 minutes a game, on a stacked squad that includes four American imports and three Lithuanian national team members in its line-up. Former Indiana Pacers guard Ahmad Caver leads the team in several statistical categories. Bear in mind that Lithuania is eighth in FIBA’s world rankings.

Gomez de Liano had to adjust to the biting winter cold and heavy playing schedule in Lithuania. The Wolves played the first six of their seven elimination-round games on the road, swinging through Estonia, Latvia, Poland and Israel before finally getting a home game in Alytus. Juan, the smallest player on the team, has bulked up in the last six months, and plays both guard spots. He has teamed up very efficiently with the 6’2” Caver and 6’4” Lithuanian Adas Juskevicius in the backcourt.

The top four teams of each group in the 15-team ENBL advanced to the quarterfinals. To make it out of Group B, the Wolves needed to defeat previously unbeaten Polish team King Wilki Morskie Szczecin in their last elimination-round game. The new franchise advanced to the quarterfinals, overcoming Ukraine’s BC Budivelnyk, thus setting up a rematch with King Szczecin for the right to advance to the finals. Tuesday’s winner faces the victor between BM Stal and Polski Cukier Start Lublin at 3 a.m. Thursday (Manila time).

Two weeks ago, after eliminating Budivelnyk, the Wolves parted ways with head coach Rimas Kurtinaitis, the top scorer on the former USSR’s Olympic gold medal-winning team in 1988. Under new coach and Lithuanian national assistant Kestutis Kemzura, the squad has won two important games in the Lithuanian Basketball League or LKL, where they are simultaneously playing. The Wolves are in solo third in the very tough LKL, whose two leading teams include the rest of the Lithuanian national team. 

With the change in coaching staff, Filipino fans are hoping that Gomez de Liano will get more consistent minutes and continue to improve. If things go well this week, Gomez de Liano will become the first Filipino basketball player to win a championship in Europe. His mother Anna, brother Javi and sister Maria took advantage of the Easter holiday to be with him in Poland providing moral support.

BASKETBALL

JUAN GOMEZ DE LIAÃ±O
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ateneo, UP continue UAAP arms race with latest recruits

Ateneo, UP continue UAAP arms race with latest recruits

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Katipunan rivals Ateneo and University of the Philippines continued their relentless offseason build-up with another bevy...
Sports
fbtw
Looking at players from other Ateneo schools who went to the Blue Eagles or elsewhere

Looking at players from other Ateneo schools who went to the Blue Eagles or elsewhere

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
The news is out that Raffy Celis and Michael Asoro of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu will be headed to the Ateneo Blue...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles boost roster with standout duo from Cebu sister school

Blue Eagles boost roster with standout duo from Cebu sister school

11 hours ago
The Ateneo senior men’s basketball team announced Monday it has secured the commitment of two standouts from its sister...
Sports
fbtw
Kings relentless in opener

Kings relentless in opener

1 day ago
Three-peat-seeking Barangay Ginebra played on its old championship playground with gusto and came away with the Easter Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
Superal resumes Step Up Tour golf drive in Fundokin Ladies

Superal resumes Step Up Tour golf drive in Fundokin Ladies

By Jan Veran | 10 hours ago
Princess Superal sees a better week to showcase her wares as she resumes her drive for a breakthrough on the Step Up Tour...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
TNT rues poor shooting

TNT rues poor shooting

By Olmin Leyba | 39 minutes ago
TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa tasked his misfiring troops to bring out the big guns for Game 2 if they want to pull even with Barangay...
Sports
fbtw
LA&rsquo;s advice to athletes

LA’s advice to athletes

By Joaquin Henson | 39 minutes ago
“Never take anything for granted.” That was what Barangay Ginebra point guard LA Tenorio told his teammates in...
Sports
fbtw
NCAA volley finals off the wraps

NCAA volley finals off the wraps

39 minutes ago
Saint Benilde and Lyceum of the Philippines University begin their NCAA women’s volleyball championship series today...
Sports
fbtw
Marcos congratulates Tapales

Marcos congratulates Tapales

By Helen Flores | 39 minutes ago
President Marcos congratulated yesterday Filipino Marlon Tapales for becoming the new unified World Boxing Association and...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas in crucial match vs Hong Kong

Filipinas in crucial match vs Hong Kong

By Olmin Leyba | 39 minutes ago
The Philippines guns for a spot in the second round of the Asian Football Confederation Olympic Qualifying Tournament when...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with