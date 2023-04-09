^

Headlines

Coast Guard recovers another body from ferry fire; confirmed dead now at 32

Philstar.com
April 9, 2023 | 1:09pm
Coast Guard recovers another body from ferry fire; confirmed dead now at 32
This handout picture taken on March 29, 2023 and released by the Philippine Coast Guard shows the Philippine Coast Guard spraying water on a fire onboard the Lady Mary Joy 3 during a search and rescue operation in waters off Baluk-Baluk Island in Basilan province. At least 12 people died and 230 were rescued after a fire engulfed a ferry in the southern Philippines, authorities said on March 30.
Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday recovered another body of a passenger of ferry M/V Lady Mary Joy 3 that caught fire off the waters of Basilan in late March.

In a statement, the PCG said a concerned citizen saw the body of Alses Hassan, one of the two missing passengers of the ferry, in the vicinity waters off Langgas Island, Maluso in Basilan.

This brings the number of confirmed deaths due to the incident to 32.

“Coast Guard personnel turned over the cadaver to [Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office] Maluso for proper disposition,” it said.

As of Sunday, the PCG said it recorded 216 survivors and 32 deaths due to the fire. One passenger is still missing.

Of the deaths, 15 were recovered at the sea while 17 were recovered on board the vessel.

The vessel was ferrying 205 passengers — 20 Army personnel included — 35 crew members, four Coast Guard personnel and additional five Army personnel when it caught fire on the evening of March 29.

It was sailing from Zamboanga City to Jolo in Sulu when a fire broke out. As fire and thick smoke engulfed the vessel, some passengers jumped aboard.

Search and rescue operations are continuing more than a week since the incident.

Initial PCG investigation showed that a spark from a ceiling lamp in a passenger cabin may have caused the fire. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico

BASILAN

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

SEA MISHAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DILG chief calls on diving professionals to join search, rescue operations for missing Aeta leader

DILG chief calls on diving professionals to join search, rescue operations for missing Aeta leader

1 day ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos, Jr. has called on diving professionals to join...
Headlines
fbtw
Cadaver of missing Aeta chieftain found after fishing vessel sunk by hotel speed boat

Cadaver of missing Aeta chieftain found after fishing vessel sunk by hotel speed boat

22 hours ago
After three days of searching, the body of the missing Aeta chieftain whose fishing boat sunk in a collision with a hotel...
Headlines
fbtw
Confirmed deaths in Basilan ferry fire rise to 31

Confirmed deaths in Basilan ferry fire rise to 31

3 days ago
Two people remained missing, while 216 were rescued.
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino trafficking victim scammed by online company paid ransom for release &ndash; BI

Filipino trafficking victim scammed by online company paid ransom for release – BI

21 hours ago
A Filipino woman who was trafficked to Myanmar to work for an online company without compensation had to pay her employers...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. OKs promotion of 33 military officials

Marcos Jr. OKs promotion of 33 military officials

By Gilbert P. Bayoran | 14 hours ago
President Marcos has approved the promotion of 33 generals and flag officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DepEd adjusts tuition fee increase consultation deadline for private schools

DepEd adjusts tuition fee increase consultation deadline for private schools

2 hours ago
According to DepEd Memorandum No. 19, the department adjusted deadlines “to provide private education institutions time”...
Headlines
fbtw

China launches military drills in Taiwan Strait

14 hours ago
China launched military drills around Taiwan on Saturday, in what it called a “stern warning” to the self-ruled island’s government following a meeting between its president and the US House s...
Headlines
fbtw
Majority satisfied with Congress, SC, Cabinet &ndash; SWS

Majority satisfied with Congress, SC, Cabinet – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
While most Filipinos are satisfied with the performance of top government institutions in the first six months of the Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines starts exporting durian to China

Philippines starts exporting durian to China

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
The Philippines started exporting fresh durian to China during the Holy Week as part of the $2-billion fruit export deal sealed...
Headlines
fbtw
God is always by our side &ndash; Tagle

God is always by our side – Tagle

By Robertzon Ramirez | 14 hours ago
As the Catholic faithful mark Easter Sunday or the resurrection of the Lord today, former Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with