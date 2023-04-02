Palace: Aid sent to Basilan ferry fire survivors as search operations continue

This handout picture taken on March 29, 2023 and released by the Philippine Coast Guard shows the Philippine Coast Guard spraying water on a fire onboard the Lady Mary Joy 3 during a search and rescue operation in waters off Baluk-Baluk Island in Basilan province. At least 12 people died and 230 were rescued after a fire engulfed a ferry in the southern Philippines, authorities said on March 30.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development and the provincial government of Basilan have been providing financial assistance to the passengers of M/V Lady Mary Joy 3, the ferry that caught fire in waters of the island province last week.

According to a press release from the Presidential Communications Office quoting Defense Senior Undersecretary Carlito Galvez Jr., government units in the local and national levels have been providing assistance.

Galvez said DSWD and Basilan province have provided P640,000 in financial assistance and more than P71,000 in food and non-food items.

The Bangsamoro regional government, alongside the Basilan provincial government, has also distributed hygiene kits and clothing to the ferry fire survivors.

"During the retrieval operations, it came out that out of the 18 bodies visually identified, only 17 actual cadavers were recovered from the scene. Subsequently, the said bodies were brought to Villa Arcega Funeral Homes in Zamboanga City for proper identification and disposition," the Palace also quotes Galvez as saying in his report to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Search and rescue personnel have so far accounted for 28 dead, 32 missing, and 227 survivors from the M/V Lady Mary Joy 3.

Two Navy Multi-Purpose Assault Crafts are still in the area for search, rescue and retrieval operations. The two boats were the first to respond to the ferry fire.

"Furthermore, the [Office of Civil Defense], in collaboration with the local agencies, continues the accounting of the victims (casualties and survivors) in order to process the necessary assistance and insurance claims. Our [Armed Forces of the Philippines] and PCG troops are also still in the area providing all the needed support and assistance to the victims' families and the community," the Palace also quotes Galvez as saying.