Kids bike camp slated April 16 in BGC

Children ride through the kiddie bike trail at the open area of a mall in Taytay, Rizal in this file photo.

MANILA, Philippines – Sun Life Financial Philippines, in its continuing effort to keep the kids busy while actively learning this summer, will hold the kids bike camp on April 16 at Track 30th Park in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Set from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., the camp will feature age categories from 2-4, 5-7, 8-10, 11-15, and includes basic skills training, road safety and etiquette, skills development and advanced skills training. Also on tap is a short distance ride of 500m for children ages 2 to 7 years old, and 1.5km ride for 8 to 15 years old, with or without their parents and guardians.

Registration is ongoing with fee pegged at P650, inclusive of certification plus free listup for the Sun Life Cycle PH on April 23 (with registration shirt and finisher’s medal), according to the organizing The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. For details, visit sunlife.cycleph.com

The event, which focuses on cycling as a sport and recreation, is also held to provide not only additional family bonding time but also an active and healthy lifestyle as it will disconnect kids from technology.

“Our purpose as a company is really to help Filipinos achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives,” said Sun Life Philippines Chief Client Experience and Marketing Officer Carla Gonzalez-Chong. “We know that it’s now safer and cycling is a sport that has gotten more Filipinos interested. So this is the perfect time to again come as one (cycling) community.”

The bike camp, to be graced by celebrity Donny Pangilinan, will serve as a lead-in event to the Sun Life Cycle PH, whose staging at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Cavite will mark its return after a three-year hiatus.